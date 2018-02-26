VDL Bus & Coach also physically present in Belgium with sales organization

Following recent steps in Spain, Norway, Sweden and Finland, VDL Bus & Coach will now also have a physical presence in the Belgian market, from 1 March 2018, with its own sales organization. Up to this point the Benelux region was centrally managed from the Netherlands, but by being physically closer to the customers, VDL Bus & Coach wants to be a preferred partner within the rapidly changing and innovative bus and coach market.

The introduction of alternative technologies and the transition to fully emission-free public transport demands the further strengthening of local sales and after-sales teams. This way the right expertise will be close to the customer, which is essential in this rapidly changing market. The Belgian sales team will naturally cooperate with and make use of all the knowledge and experience within the existing buses and coaches division and VDL Groep. Filip Malefason has been appointed managing director of VDL Bus & Coach Belgium.

Filip Malefason

Filip (46 years old) has extensive experience in the automotive industry. After taking his degree in motor vehicle technology, he worked in sales and after sales, in both staff and managerial positions, at Mercedes-Benz and Iveco. Since 2013, Filip has been after sales manager for the Belgian VDL Bus & Coach organization. In this position he was responsible for all the service- and parts-related activities for the Belgian public transport and coach customers. VDL Bus & Coach is confident that Filip will strengthen the position of VDL Bus & Coach in Belgium.

VDL Bus & Coach

The core activities of VDL Bus & Coach consist of the development, manufacturing, sales and after-sales of a wide range of buses, coaches and chassis modules, the conversion or extension of mini & midi buses and the purchase and sales of second-hand buses. Manufacturing takes place in the Netherlands and Belgium. VDL Bus & Coach places high value on quality, safety, durability, the environment, low fuel consumption, comfort and low maintenance costs. Sales of VDL Bus & Coach products take place through a worldwide network consisting of corporate-owned sales offices, importers and agents in more than 30 countries. This makes it possible to offer custom- made transport solutions. For after-sales and maintenance, the client can count on rapid, hassle- free assistance from VDL Bus & Coach employees in any of the many service locations. An extensive distribution network ensures that spare parts and accessories are delivered to the requested destination as quickly as possible. VDL Bus & Coach is one of the largest bus producers in Europe.