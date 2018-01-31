VDL: 5 Citeas SLF-120 Electric for HTM in The Hagu

On 23 January the Hague public transport company HTM signed a contract for an order for 5 Citeas SLF-120 Electric from VDL Bus & Coach, with a possible option for a further 3 buses. This is the first step in the Hague carrier’s transition to completely zero emission bus transport.

In addition to these electric buses, VDL will also provide the charging infrastructure, including the complete installation and project management. This makes VDL not only a bus supplier but also a system supplier. The buses, which have a pantograph on the roof, are charged quickly during the day by means of opportunity charging and are also charged at night so as to balance the batteries. This allows the buses to be used for an entire day.

VDL Bus & Coach as a trusted partner for transition projects

This is now the 9th VDL project in the Netherlands in the transition to completely zero emission bus transport. In Eindhoven, Venlo, Groningen, Maastricht and other cities the public is already benefiting from these quiet, clean buses. Together, all the VDL electric buses that are in operation cover an average of 21,000 kilometres a day.

VDL Bus & Coach is a pioneer in the transition to clean, quiet public transport. With smart charging strategies and tailor-made buses, almost any form of zero emission public bus transport can be provided.

The core activities of VDL Bus & Coach consist of the development, manufacturing, sales and after-sales of a wide range of buses, coaches and chassis modules, the conversion or extension of mini & midi buses and the purchase and sales of second-hand buses. Manufacturing takes place in the Netherlands and Belgium. VDL Bus & Coach places high value on quality, safety, durability, the environment, low fuel consumption, comfort and low maintenance costs. Sales of VDL Bus & Coach products take place through a worldwide network consisting of corporate-owned sales offices, importers and agents in more than 30 countries. This makes it possible to offer custom- made transport solutions. For after-sales and maintenance, the client can count on rapid, hassle- free assistance from VDL Bus & Coach employees in any of the many service locations. An extensive distribution network ensures that spare parts and accessories are delivered to the requested destination as quickly as possible. VDL Bus & Coach is one of the largest bus producers in Europe.

