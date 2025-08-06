VDA statement regarding US tariffs

VDA President Hildegard Müller:

“The deal between the EU and the US has so far brought no clarity or improvement for the German automotive industry. The sectoral tariffs on cars and parts of 27.5 percent, which have been in place since April and May, respectively, remain in place and place a significant burden on German car manufacturers and automotive suppliers, as well as on transatlantic trade. It is important that the promised agreement is now reached and the relief measures are implemented promptly. The US must now suspend the so-called Section 232 and withdraw the sectoral tariffs for the European, and thus also the German, automotive industry. The EU Commission and the German Federal Government must vigorously advocate for this.”