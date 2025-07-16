VDA Statement regarding Meeting Autonomous Driving

“Automated and autonomous driving is a key technology that represents a central pillar of future mobility. The German automotive industry is at the forefront of the competition, and our manufacturers are world leaders in highly automated driving. When it comes to autonomous driving, German manufacturers and suppliers are very well positioned in the global competition, setting standards, and also have a unique selling point, especially with regard to safety.

It is now important and crucial that the German automotive industry can fully realize its potential in this area – especially with regard to the German and European markets. The German government has set ambitious goals in this area and aims to make Germany the global leading market for autonomous and connected driving. It is therefore logical that the German government has recognized the relevance of autonomous driving and has now brought together various stakeholders.

Now it is important to set the appropriate course:

To advance the ramp-up, it is first necessary to strengthen Germany as a business and innovation location in general. This includes modern mobile communications standards with fast data transmission, high network stability, and dynamic, nationwide mobile coverage, especially along major transport routes.

Furthermore, it must be ensured that research funding remains strongly application-oriented. Last but not least, autonomous mobility services must be integrated into public transport. The broad introduction of demand-based services is intended to accelerate demand for autonomous vehicles and strengthen the innovation and competitiveness of the German automotive industry.

At the European level, it is also essential that the Federal Government advocates for the creation of a non-bureaucratic and harmonized approval process for vehicles and routes across (federal) states and (EU) countries.

The technologies surrounding autonomous and connected driving can help increase road safety, improve transport connections in rural areas and remote areas and neighborhoods, and enhance the quality of life – including for people with mobility restrictions. Furthermore, autonomous driving can play an important role in addressing the current shortage of professional drivers.”