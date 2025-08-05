VDA: Production and market in July 2025: Electric car production at record levels in first half of the year

New car registrations rise in July – order intake at previous year’s level after seven months

In July, domestic passenger car production reached a volume of 347,100 units. This was 9% more than in the same month last year. After the first seven months of the year, 2.5mn passenger cars were manufactured in Germany (+5%). However, compared to the pre-crisis year of 2019, production after seven months of the current year was still 12% lower.

The production figures for the first half of the year, broken down by drive type, are now available. They show that 864,000 electric cars were produced in Germany in the first half of the year – a new record. Production of purely battery-electric cars (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) amounted to 635,000 and 229,000 units, respectively – also new records. The electric share of domestic car production thus amounts to 40% in the first half of the year (same period last year: 30%). The VDA continues to assume that a total of around 1.7mn electric cars will be manufactured in Germany this year.

VDA President Hildegard Müller commented: “Germany is Europe’s most important e-production location and will further consolidate its position as the world’s second-largest production location for e-cars this year. Our e-cars are shipped from Germany to destinations all over the world. We’re on track! To ensure that the e-car market continues to gain momentum, the framework conditions for consumers must be improved now: More public charging points are needed in Germany and throughout Europe, a decisive expansion of the power grids, and affordable charging current. The reduction in electricity tax for all consumers agreed upon in the coalition agreement could lower prices, but is not included in the draft budgets for 2025 and 2026. Improvements are urgently needed here – otherwise, the federal government will miss the opportunity to secure cheaper charging current for e-cars.”

Exports in July exceeded the previous year’s level: 283,500 brand-new cars were exported from production facilities in Germany in July (+7%). Since January, 1.9mn new cars have been exported, 3% more than in the same period last year. After seven months, exports are almost 10% below the pre-crisis level of 2019.

Compared to the same month last year, 2% more domestic orders were registered in July of this year. Incoming orders from abroad were a good 1% below the previous year’s level. Overall – taking both domestic and foreign orders together – orders were recorded in July a good 1% lower than in the same month last year. Over the course of the year, i.e., after the first seven months of this year, incoming orders are at the same level as the corresponding period last year.

Regarding new registrations: In July 2025, more vehicles were newly registered on the German passenger car market than in the same month of the previous year. The number of passenger car registrations rose by 11% to a volume of 264,800 units. In the seven months of the year, a total of 1,667,600 new passenger cars were registered. This was 2% fewer than in the previous year. The German passenger car market thus remains well below the level of 2019: Compared to the seven months of the last pre-coronavirus year, new passenger car registrations in Germany are almost 24%, or around 514,200 units, lower than at that time.

The German electric car market is once again experiencing significant growth. In July, new registrations of electric vehicles (BEVs, PHEVs, FCEVs) rose by 66% to a volume of 75,800 units. Year-to-date, the German electric car market has grown by 45%, reaching a volume of 463,500 new registrations. In detail: In July, BEV registrations rose by 58% to 48,600 units. New PHEV registrations grew by around 84%, reaching 27,200 vehicles. For the year as a whole, new BEV registrations rose by 38% to 297,300 units. The PHEV segment grew by 59%, reaching a volume of 166,100 vehicles in the seven months to date.

SOURCE: VDA