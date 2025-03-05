VDA: Production and market in February 2025

One working day less leads to slight decrease in production – new car registrations down – new electric vehicle registrations up compared to previous year

In February, domestic car production reached a volume of 361,500 units. That was 3% less than in the same month last year, although it should be noted that the previous month had one fewer working day than in the same month last year. After the first two months of the year, 698,700 cars were manufactured in Germany (+3%). Compared to the pre-crisis year of 2019, production after two months of the current year was 14% lower.

Exports were also below the previous year’s level in the past month: In February, 281,200 brand-new cars were exported from production facilities in Germany (-3%). Since January, 526,900 new cars have been exported, 5% more than in the same period last year. After two months, exports are still almost 17% below the pre-crisis level of 2019.

Compared to the same month last year, 7% fewer domestic orders were registered in February of this year. Incoming orders from abroad in February were almost 3% below the previous year’s level. Overall – domestic and foreign orders combined – a good 3% fewer orders were recorded in February than in February of the previous year. After the first two months, the decline compared to the same period last year was 6%.

In February 2025, fewer vehicles were registered on the German passenger car market than a year ago. Compared to the same month last year, the number of car registrations fell by 6% to a volume of 203,400 units. In the first two months of the year, a total of 411,000 new cars were registered, 5% fewer than in the first two months of the previous year. The German passenger car market remains well below the level of 2019: Compared to the first two months of the last pre-Corona year, new car registrations in Germany in 2025 were a good 23% lower than at that time, with around 120,000 fewer units registered than at that time.

The German electric car market is recording significant growth – also due to low previous year’s figures following the abolition of the environmental bonus: In February, new registrations of electric vehicles (BEV, PHEV) rose by 32% to a volume of 55,490 units. Registrations of purely battery-electric cars (BEV) rose by 31% to 35,950 units. New registrations of plug-in hybrids (PHEV) recorded growth of around 34%, reaching 19,530 vehicles. The German market for electric cars is therefore up 36% over the course of the year, reaching a volume of 107,700 units. New BEV registrations increased by 41% to 70,400 units. The PHEV segment grew by 29% in the first two months of the current year, reaching a volume of 37,200 units.

Passanger Cars *)

February 2025 Variation

25/24 in % January – February 2023 Variation

25/24 in % New registration in Germany

of which 203.400 -6 411.000 -5 German makes

incl. group makes 143.300 -2 291.300 -2 Foreign makes

of which 60.100 -15 119.700 -11 Electric 55.490 32 107.700 36 BEV 35.950 31 70.400 41 PHEV 19.530 34 37.200 29 Domestic Production

of which: 361.500 -3 698.700 3 Exports 281.200 -3 526.900 5

*) partly provisional

Source: VDA/KBA

