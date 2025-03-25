VDA: Mobility Innovation Summit opens in Berlin

Most innovative sector calls for comprehensive reform program from Berlin – Future topics around digitalization, software-defined vehicles, autonomous driving, cybersecurity, and climate-neutral drives – Technical Congress becomes Mobility Innovation Summit – 400 participants and 50 speakers

After 25 successful years under the title of “Technical Congress,” the automotive industry’s meeting will now be renamed the “Mobility Innovation Summit.” On March 25 and 26, leading representatives from politics, business, science, and society will meet to discuss the future issues that concern the automotive industry and are driving the sector forward. More than 50 speakers will discuss topics related to climate-neutral technologies, software-defined vehicles, and automated and autonomous driving across ten panels.

The Mobility Innovation Summit combines the traditional elements of the Technical Congress with new ones. In addition to the keynotes and the exhibition, interaction is a key focus. There are more panel discussions and more opportunities to engage with the speakers. Startups will have their own area in the exhibition and their own open stage where they can present themselves.

Automotive industry as an innovation driver

The companies in the German automotive industry have just demonstrated once again that they are the country’s innovation engine (patent applications with the German Patent and Trademark Office in 2024). “Despite the difficult economic situation and geopolitical challenges, our companies are investing enormous sums in research and development and driving the future of climate-neutral and digital mobility. The companies in the German automotive industry view the transformation not only as a challenge, but also as a great opportunity. And while our companies are demonstrating their competitiveness, not least through their innovative strength, the situation in this country is becoming more difficult day by day, as Germany is no longer internationally competitive. But this factor is crucial for determining where investments take place, where new jobs are created and new value creation will happen – also when it comes to implementing innovations. Too often, companies can no longer establish new production facilities here – the reasons for this include high energy prices, bureaucracy, taxes and duties, and slow planning and approval procedures,” VDA President Hildegard Müller said.

Political change of course urgently necessary

“This clearly means: To keep our successful industry here, we need a comprehensive change of course and an ambitious reform agenda. Otherwise, first investments, then value creation and jobs will migrate. We want to prevent that,” Müller warned.

The Mobility Innovation Summit will address the industry’s key future topics: “In addition to the transformation toward climate neutrality, there is also the transformation to the software-defined vehicle. The German automotive industry is already a global leader in automated driving – now it’s important to further expand this leading position,” VDA Managing Director Marcus Bollig said.

“The fact is: New drive systems, digital networking, and autonomous driving require not only technological advances, but also adequate framework conditions. Only through the targeted use of digitalization we can create sustainable, safe, and efficient mobility solutions for tomorrow,” Bollig said.

Germany and Europe must finally enable data usage

From sensor data to driving behavior and diagnostics of on-board electronics: a modern connected vehicle produces several terabytes of data every day.

This vehicle-generated data is a strategic resource for the automotive industry. It enables technical innovations, optimized service offerings, and attractive new business models. However, the commercial utilization of this data is challenging: The provision required by European regulations must be fair and secure in the interests of all parties involved, while at the same time, users must always retain control over their data.

Fundamentally, the German and European approach to data usage and artificial intelligence, which seeks to regulate everything down to the last detail, is holding us back internationally: “If we persist with this mentality and policy approach, we will be leaving the field to others. We have enormous potential – our manufacturers and suppliers have all the prerequisites to set the standards and benchmarks worldwide. The key here, too, is to find the right balance between necessary regulation and seizing opportunities. We must have the courage to enable development and experimentation. Regulation is the second step. It must not be the first,” Bollig said.

He further explains: “Protecting privacy and the security of its products are not only top priorities for the automotive industry, but also provide an international competitive advantage. The future of the automotive industry lies in the combination of security and innovation.”

Bidirectional Charging

Bidirectional charging is another key future area for climate-neutral mobility and the energy transition: Bidirectional charging increases the attractiveness of e-mobility for consumers, supports the expansion of renewable energies, and can contribute to stabilizing the power grids in the future. From the perspective of the German automotive industry, one thing is clear: Germany must become a pioneer and technology leader for bidirectional charging technologies. The automotive industry is therefore working hard to introduce bidirectional charging: The first e-cars are already being delivered ‘BiDi-ready’ or can already be charged and discharged bidirectionally with a suitable wallbox. In the coming years, a significant increase in the number of bidirectional e-cars available on the market and their range of functions is expected.

“For the technology’s success, it is now important to create the right framework conditions. In this context, for example, the abolition of the double burden on electricity costs, which currently still hinders the successful market launch of bidirectional charging, is a crucial factor,” Bollig demanded.

Networking with managers and decision-makers

The Mobility Innovation Summit (formerly the Technical Congress) has been characterized for years by its collaborative exchange, networking, and direct discussions with subject matter experts. The participants are overwhelmingly executives and decision-makers. This underscores the quality of the two-day congress in Berlin. All information can be found on the Mobility Innovation Summit website.

SOURCE: VDA