VDA: IAA Mobility demonstrates the industry’s strength and innovative power: Mobility festival in Munich bigger and more international than ever before

More than 350 world premieres and product innovations - International participation at a record high - Unbroken interest from all stakeholders - Industry sends a signal of strength and a clear message to Berlin and Brussels

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, together with VDA President Hildegard Müller, Bavarian Minister-President Dr. Markus Söder, and Munich’s Mayor Dieter Reiter, today officially opened the third edition of IAA Mobility in Munich. A total of 748 exhibitors from 37 countries, a record share of 57% international companies, more than 500 speakers, and over 350 world premieres and innovations underscore the global relevance and appeal of IAA Mobility.

“It’s All About Mobility” – IAA Mobility showcases the full spectrum of mobility

“In times of dynamic economic and political challenges, our industry is demonstrating at IAA Mobility what it is capable of: with world premieres, innovative strength, and determination, companies are showing their performance and their commitment to actively shaping the future of climate-neutral and digital mobility. IAA Mobility is the showcase of this strength – a signal of courage, unity, and the ability to successfully master change. We are not just talking, we are delivering. We are showing that the German automotive industry is taking on the challenges and exporting mobility solutions worldwide,” said Hildegard Müller, President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA).

She added: “The industry has accepted the challenge. The companies of the German automotive industry have done their homework. We have invested, we have delivered innovations, and we hold a leading global position in future technologies. We are champions of innovation, Europe’s leader in e-mobility, and a driver of prosperity and growth.”

Müller: “Every success story for the German automotive industry is a success story for growth and prosperity.”

At the same time, she cautioned: “The whole world is in a race when it comes to competitiveness and investment locations, while Europe and Germany are doing too little to secure future-proof conditions. If the automotive industry here is to remain a success story for prosperity, growth, employment – for people and for the climate – then policymakers in Berlin and Brussels must finally deliver.”

Müller specifically called for: “Our goal must be to bring Germany back to the top of international competitiveness rankings.

The principle of excessive regulation must finally be overcome, as well as the reliance on bans and rigid commitments to individual technological options. Flexibility and technological openness are absolutely essential. Those who fail to analyze realities and act flexibly will not achieve their goals.” With regard to the necessary reforms in Berlin and Brussels, she further emphasized: “Affordable energy prices, a competitive tax and levy system, a massive reduction in bureaucracy, and maximum efforts to conclude trade agreements as well as raw material and energy partnerships.”

“Our industry is world-class. If Germany and Europe as industrial locations return to the global top tier, it will be a success story for growth, prosperity, jobs – and the climate. Every success story of the German auto industry is a success story for all of us.”

Political opening with Chancellor Merz, Minister-President Söder, and Mayor Reiter

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated in his speech: “IAA 2025 offers an impressive overview of the innovative strength of the automotive and supplier industry in Germany and worldwide. The companies at the exhibition are showing how electromobility is becoming even more powerful, diverse, and attractive. With its dense network of major manufacturers and countless suppliers, Germany is ideally positioned to remain the number one automotive country in the future.”

Bavarian Minister-President Dr. Markus Söder declared: “Auto is coming home! IAA Mobility and Bavaria are a perfect match. We are the number one automotive region and intend to stay that way. Germany as a whole needs a clear commitment to the automobile again. It is the central lifeline of our economy. That includes stopping the EU ban on combustion engines, accelerating technology for e-mobility and autonomous driving, reducing industrial electricity prices, and expanding charging infrastructure. The IAA is the showcase of the German automotive industry to the world. From here, we can send a powerful signal: Germany is hungry for cars and Germany is a future automotive market! Munich, as the home of IAA, embodies exactly the right spirit.”

Dieter Reiter, Mayor of Munich and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Messe München, added: “Munich combines tradition and innovation – and IAA Mobility demonstrates that impressively. Mobility is one of the central challenges of our time. With this internatinal fair, we are sending a strong signal for sustainable, intelligent, and accessible mobility of the future. We are proud to host this important platform that fosters exchange between science, industry, politics, and society.”

IAA Mobility bigger and more international than ever before

IAA Mobility 2025 is more international and dynamic than ever: a record share of 57% foreign exhibitors and the fact that over 40% of all exhibitors are participating for the first time underscore its global appeal and future orientation. Exhibitors from 37 nations are presenting their mobility products in Munich. Particularly well represented are companies from China (116 exhibitors), South Korea (58), Austria (24), Italy (24), and the United States (24).

Media interest is also enormous. Nearly 3,500 accredited journalists from 37 countries highlight the global relevance of IAA Mobility.

Exhibitors are embracing the concept with growing enthusiasm. The Open Space has gained in popularity and grown by more than a quarter, becoming a central visitor magnet. At the exhibition grounds, more halls have been used for exhibitors compared with 2023.

The Experience concept – offering visitors the chance to try out and experience as much future mobility as possible – has also proved extremely popular. The interactive experience is strengthened by a massively expanded range of test drives, up 27%, making the vehicles of the future directly tangible.

Dual concept: IAA Summit & IAA Open Space

IAA Summit and IAA Conference

IAA Mobility connects business and society in a globally unique dual concept. From September 9 to 12, the IAA Summit takes place at the Munich exhibition center in Riem, along with the IAA Conference – the meeting point for mobility decision-makers from around the world. Here, the who’s who of the mobility industry gathers. More than 500 international speakers will provide ideas, best practices, and visions for B2B visitors across five stages and over 200 sessions.

IAA Open Space: Free mobility festival for everyone

At the same time, Munich’s city center opens its doors for the IAA Open Space (September 9–13 from 11 a.m.–9 p.m., September 14 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.). Here, in the heart of Munich, visitors can experience mobility up close and free of charge: at numerous exhibitor displays, during test drives, at the Citizens Lab on Marienplatz, on the Family Trail, or on the cycling course on Ludwigstraße.

The Open Space is not only a showcase of the latest mobility solutions, but above all a festival for all generations – a place of dialogue, participation, and co-creation for consumers. In the evenings, visitors can also enjoy the Munich premiere of the Festival of Lights.

“Munich is the ideal host city for IAA Mobility, and we are delighted that the innovative concept is resonating so strongly. With the Open Space downtown, the test tracks, and our B2B offerings at the exhibition center, the future of mobility becomes tangible. People are coming together here, and experts are exchanging ideas across industries – more important than ever in these times. For industry and society, we are creating important momentum and strengthening the entire business location,” Stefan Rummel and Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, Managing Directors of Messe München, explained.

Selected highlights of IAA Mobility 2025 and further information

Four-time Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel is headlining IAA Mobility 2025. On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, he will appear both at the Summit and at the Open Space.

Other highlights of IAA Mobility 2025 include:

Test Drives & IAA Experience: Record interest in test drives with electric cars, e-bikes, and electrified motorcycles; for the first time, autonomous driving systems can also be experienced. The IAA Experience area is growing by 27% compared to 2023.

Level-3/4 operational area on the A94 highway: Autobahn GmbH is setting up an exclusive section for highly automated driving between the Munich East interchange and downtown. Participating exhibitors include Mercedes-Benz in the Open Space and Volkswagen at the Summit.

Festival of Lights Munich (premiere): September 9–13, 8–11 p.m. – spectacular light art on iconic buildings transforms the city center into a nighttime highlight.

Stage at Siegestor: Hosted by Gong 96.3 (Natalie Diehl, Felix Meindorfer, Chris Peisker); daily concerts featuring newcomers and winners of the band contest.

Community, Family & Culture: Career Day (Fri. Sept. 12) with a focus on female empowerment; Young Generation & Sports Day (Sat., presented by Allianz); Kids Day (Sun., presented by Allianz) featuring Clarissa Corrêa da Silva and DONIKKL.

Cycling & Micromobility: Northern Ludwigstraße as a prominent location; direct access to the test track in the English Garden; specially built course.

Deutsche Bahn & the future of local transport (DB Regio): A large experience world at Königsplatz; premiere of a walk-through prototype of Munich’s future XXL commuter rail (S-Bahn) at full scale (1:1).

With regard to the Open Space, Müller emphasized: “It is essential to involve people in the journey toward climate-neutral mobility of the future, to inspire them with the opportunities, and to take their needs seriously. Exchange and dialogue are crucial to meeting the demands of society, politics, and business. IAA Mobility is not only a world of experiences for innovations and strategic future solutions, but also a central meeting point that enables and fosters constructive dialogue.”

