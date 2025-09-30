VDA: EcoDuo pilot project successfully completed: ready for regular operation

Concept convinces with efficiency, safety and contribution to climate protection—New opportunities for combined transport

From Wolfsburg via Lehrte to Barcelona and back: After a year of intensive practical tests, the project consortium consisting of VDA, Schmitz Cargobull, Sesé, Kombiverkehr, Volkswagen Group Logistics and TÜV Rheinland draws a positive conclusion: The innovative EcoDuo vehicle combination has proven itself in the pre- and post-carriage of combined transport and could make an important contribution to increasing the efficiency and defossilization of freight transport in the future.

The EcoDuo is a combination in which two standard semi-trailers, coupled with a so-called dolly, are driven by a single tractor unit. With a total length of 31.70 meters and a permissible total weight of 40 tons (44 tons in combined transport), it meets all technical safety requirements and can be easily integrated into existing structures. The EcoDuo thus acts as a link between road and rail—a decisive advantage over previous long-haul truck concepts. Unlike long-haul trucks, the standard semi-trailers can be easily loaded onto railway cars. The concept offers more transport volume with fewer trips and can thus make an important contribution to CO₂ reduction. At the same time, it can counteract the driver shortage.

The results of the pilot project also show that the EcoDuo combination can be transported by rail without additional effort. Adjustments are only required at the terminals to enable the coupling and uncoupling of the trailers. The next step is to put the EcoDuo into regular operation. This requires an adjustment to the existing regulation on exemptions from road traffic regulations for oversized vehicles and vehicle combinations. The goal is to introduce “Type 6” as a vehicle type for combinations up to 32 meters in length. It is intended to be used on a separately defined positive network, which also includes combined terminals.

“The EcoDuo is a practical solution for greater efficiency and climate protection in freight transport. The results of the pilot project impressively demonstrate that the concept can be seamlessly integrated into existing structures and is both ecologically and economically compelling. In doing so, we are complementing the German government’s transport and climate policy goals and sustainably strengthening combined transport,” VDA Managing Director Andreas Rade said.

SOURCE: VDA