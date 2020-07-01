VDA: Concept for new IAA 2021 presented in Munich

The mobility and technology sectors will meet for the first IAA in Munich from September 7 to 12, 2021.

“Individual mobility is a basic human need – and satisfying it in all its facets is an ever-growing challenge for our society, which business and policy-makers have to address. The new IAA will point up solutions for connecting these mobility demands in ways that are efficient, economical, and socially and environmentally acceptable,” announced Hildegard Müller, President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), during the “IAA Concept Release” at Messe München.

“This new IAA in Munich is intended to stimulate and drive forward solutions for the mobility of the future,” stressed Hildegard Müller and Klaus Dittrich, Chairman and CEO of Messe München, at the presentation of the concept for the new IAA, with Bavarian Minister President Markus Söder and Munich’s Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter.

“Mobility is frequently presented as an ‘either-or’ choice – pleasure versus sustainability, urban versus rural, individual versus public. But mobility is always a diverse ‘AND’,” Hildegard Müller underscored. “What is more, mobility and climate protection do not contradict each other, there is no ‘either-or,’ only an AND. The latest technologies and fascinating vehicles developed by the German automotive industry form the basis for a new sustainability. This IAA will demonstrate that in all its diversity,” Hildegard Müller said, adding: “We’re looking forward to Munich and the IAA 2021.”

“The new IAA in Munich will have a totally novel event concept. Content, exhibits, experiences and discussions will be accessible to everyone – that is, residents of Munich and guests from all over the world,” said Klaus Dittrich, Chairman and CEO of Messe München, describing the show of the future. “Repositioning the IAA is one of the most challenging tasks in the international trade show business and a unique opportunity for Munich.”

The event formats :

Summit: the meeting of B2B professionals

The Summit on Munich’s trade show grounds is the meeting place for professionals and the venue for brand and product presentations. It will focus on innovations, not on complete product ranges. For this reason, the Summit will occupy a smaller site and the exhibition areas will be consciously limited. Furthermore, there will be room for conferences and discussions, along with official time slots for the press and for networking. The Summit embodies another addition to the existing classical trade show format as it is aimed at professionals and representatives of the mobility and technology industries, and will create a forum for exchanging news and views on all political and social topics and sectors. The majority of product premieres will take place here – compressed into six days.

Blue Lane: test track for sustainable mobility

Munich’s exhibition grounds and the inner city will be connected by the Blue Lane, a test track for sustainable technologies. Visitors will be able to try out and experience new forms of mobility and low-emission powertrain technologies for themselves as part of a pilot project. The Blue Lane will integrate car traffic and local public transport to produce the experience of a connected multimodal route.

Open Space: mobility experiences for all and B2C networking places

The Open Space will open up the IAA 2021 and appeal to the general public. Various prominent locations in the heart of Munich, including Marienplatz and Odeonsplatz, will become venues for a city-wide dialogue on visions, innovations and sustainable mobility solutions for the future. A varied program combining entertainment and information will enable direct contact between consumers and manufacturers.

SOURCE: VDA