VDA: Charging prizes position paper: Measures against overpricing at public charging points urgently needed

Current grid charges are often too high - charging prices vary considerably - VDA calls for reform of ancillary electricity costs and comparison portal for charging tariffs

In view of the sometimes high costs and increasing complexity of public charging of electric vehicles, the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) is calling for measures to ensure price transparency and to relieve the burden on consumers.

“For the mobility transition, it is crucial that charging electric vehicles is simple and transparent and, above all, offers a price advantage,” VDA President Hildegard Müller emphasized. “End customers who rely on public charging infrastructure must not be disadvantaged by high prices and complicated tariff models.”

Public charging two to three times more expensive than private charging

Public charging typically costs between 60 and 90 cents per kilowatt hour, two to three times more than private charging at home. Even within the range of public charging points, there can be enormous price differences across locations, providers, and tariffs. Prices range from around 30 cents per kilowatt hour, for example at supermarkets, to just under 90 cents. In addition, consumers today often need multiple charging contracts to take advantage of favorable tariffs. This particularly affects those who have no option to charge at home or at work. “We urgently need solutions that make the transition to electromobility easier – not more difficult. Currently, it is too complex – and paying three times as much for the same amount of electricity is simply not acceptable,” Müller said.

The VDA advocates for a reduction in ancillary electricity costs, including grid fees, taxes, and levies. These account for a significant portion of the high charging prices. “Reducing the electricity tax to the European minimum rate would be an important first step toward reducing costs for consumers,” Müller said. Furthermore, demand-based grid expansion and incentives for better grid utilization are necessary for the successful expansion of the charging infrastructure.

VDA calls for measures to lower electricity costs and increase competition

The VDA also calls for the creation of a comparison portal for charging tariffs that offers transparency and choice for consumers. “An independent comparison portal for charging tariffs, similar to those for gas stations, is a key step towards strengthening trust in the charging infrastructure and creating transparency,” Müller continued.

The EU Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) stipulates, among other things, transparency and appropriateness of charging prices. This must be consistently implemented and specified. Furthermore, the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EBPD) should be anchored in the national Building-Energy Infrastructure Act to promote private charging options. “We appeal to politicians to set the course for a comprehensive and transparent charging infrastructure – this is a crucial key to the success of electromobility,” Müller concluded.

The VDA is strongly opposed to unnecessary parking and blocking fees at public charging points. These fees must serve solely to ensure the availability of charging infrastructure and prevent the misuse of parking spaces. Specifically, the VDA calls for blocking fees to be levied only after the charging process has been completed, and for no fees to be levied during quiet hours in residential areas. “Customers must not be burdened with additional fees that serve no clear purpose,” Müller explained.

Goal: comprehensive, affordable and efficient charging infrastructure

The GHG quota (greenhouse gas reduction quota) offers charging point operators the opportunity to generate revenue by selling emission reductions to petroleum companies. However, the VDA emphasizes that revenues have declined significantly in 2024, at just a few cents per kilowatt hour, making them difficult to plan for. To promote electromobility in the long term, the VDA calls for an ambitious implementation of the Renewable Energy Directive (RED III) into national law. The goal is to increase the use of renewable energies in road transport through a high GHG reduction quota and simultaneously exploit the potential for reducing electricity costs at public charging points.

“Our goal is a comprehensive, affordable, and efficient charging infrastructure that accelerates the ramp-up of electromobility,” Müller said. “This is the only way we can ensure that electromobility becomes attractive for everyone – and that Germany remains a leader on the path to climate-friendly mobility.”

SOURCE: VDA