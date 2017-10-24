Vauxhall’s Zafira Tourer gets next generation infotainment

With a versatile interior and space for up to seven passengers, Vauxhall’s Zafira Tourer MPV is now available with the new Navi 4.0 IntelliLink integrated infotainment system.

Families can enjoy state-of-the-art infotainment and integrated navigation as well as all the benefits of OnStar1, Vauxhall’s personal connectivity and mobility assistant with services such as 24-hour Emergency Call, hotel room reservation2 and parking space locator3.

Featuring a seven-inch touch screen and Bluetooth-connectivity, Navi 4.0 IntelliLink is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The navigation system delivers route guidance and offers European roadmaps displayed in 2D or 3D.

Thanks to Vauxhall Onstar, all passengers can surf the internet using their mobile devices via the OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot. As an alternative to speaking to an OnStar advisor and when it is safe to do so, you can also have destinations sent straight to the Navi 4.0 IntelliLink navigation system (Destination Download) via the My Vauxhall smartphone app.

“Thanks to the high standard of connectivity, the lean, clear menu structures and the intuitive usability, Navi 4.0 IntelliLink makes the Zafira Tourer one of the best connected MPVs on the market,” said Sean Freeman, Vauxhall’s Brand Manager for Zafira Tourer.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.