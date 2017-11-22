Vauxhall’s sister brand Opel strengthens business in South Africa

Fresh start for Vauxhall’s sister brand, Opel in South Africa: From January 1, 2018 onwards, the German carmaker will sell its vehicles with the help of Unitrans Automotive, a renowned name in the South African business landscape. The company already operates as a nationwide retailer for many brands and now adds the importer role for Opel. Opel retail in the country will be handled by via 35 dealerships, some of them owned by Unitrans, others by independent owners. As part of the new efforts, two flagship stores for the brand with the “Blitz” are under construction in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The new sales approach is accompanied by the market launch of the new Opel Crossland X – a B-segment SUV – in December.

Opel is in the midst of a sales offensive in South Africa. The new Grandland X, the big brother of the Opel Crossland X, will be introduced in the South African market in the first half of 2018. Subsequently, the brand will also offer the next generation of the Opel Corsa.

Also effective January 1, 2018, the Opel dealers will take on the aftersales business of GM brand Chevrolet. Chevrolet will no longer be offered in South Africa at the turn of the year.

The extension of the South African business is part of PACE!, Opel’s plan for the future presented on November 9. The brand aims to achieve a stronger international footprint and enter more than 20 new export markets by 2022.

“We view South Africa as an important market,” said Matthias Seidl, Opel’s Executive Director Sales Operations, at the presentation of the Crossland X in Johannesburg. “South Africa is a strategic investment for Opel and our aim is to take the brand from strength to strength in South Africa and other key markets.”

The Mokka X, with total sales exceeding 800,000 units, is already available in South Africa. Therefore, the entire X-Family that also consists of the Crossland X and the Grandland X will be available on the most important African market in 2018.

Opel Crossland X: The stylish all-round for the city and the countryside

The Opel Mokka X, optionally available with all-wheel drive, is also suitable for off-road driving. The new Opel Crossland X – a real space wonder despite its compact dimensions – joins it in the B-segment. With a length of 4.21 metres, the new Crossland X is 16 centimetres shorter than an Astra while at the same time 10 centimetres higher. Occupants enjoy an elevated seating position and the excellent all-round view it provides. The newcomer offers outstanding innovations that make everyday driving safer, more comfortable and easier. These include innovative full LED headlights, head up display or the 180-degree Panoramic Rear View Camera.

Both the driver and the front seat passenger can take advantage of the award-winning and AGR-certified (Campaign for Healthier Backs) ergonomic seats with Opel being the only manufacturer to offer such comfort in the segment (in both the Crossland X and the Mokka X). Elsewhere, maximum boot volume of 520 litres – without folding the rear seats down – is class leading. In addition, passengers in the rear have the possibility to adjust their seating position by 150 millimetres in longitudinal direction, thus either increasing legroom or the capacity of the luggage compartment.

