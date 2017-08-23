Vauxhall’s scrappage scheme hits 20,000 customers milestone

Vauxhall’s popular £2,000 scrappage scheme, that gets you money off most of its range in return for scrapping your old car, has hit the 20,000 customer milestone.

Scrappage returned in May this year after running in 2015 and 2016. And it’s not just Vauxhalls, other brands account for 63 per cent of the vehicles that have been sent to Autogreen, Vauxhall’s recycling partner.

The much-copied offer can be combined with one of Vauxhall’s great finance programmes including Personal Contract Payment plans and with-finance deposit contributions, where applicable. Available on a selection of Vauxhall models, the finance options offer low monthly payments and all the flexibility that the plans allow at the end of the chosen term.

The scrappage programme is available now for a limited time, while stocks last. The programme allows customers to turn in their old vehicle in exchange for £2,000 towards the cost of a new model from Vauxhall’s award-winning range. Drivers can choose from ADAM, Corsa, Meriva, Astra and Mokka X models. For example, you can get up to £4,400 support towards a brand new Mokka X SUV, including the £2,000 for scrapping your vehicle.

“While rivals are now trying to catch up with our scrappage scheme, Vauxhall has already surpassed the 20,000 vehicle milestone, with over 5,000 of those in 2017,” said Leon Caruso, Vauxhall’s Retail Sales Director. “Scrappage has been a tremendous success for us and our customers. Not only can buyers potentially swap their older, often higher polluting car for a cleaner, more efficient brand new Vauxhall, but they can also use scrappage in conjunction with some of Vauxhall’s other great finance offers.”

As part of the scheme, vehicles must be traded in and scrapped in order to be eligible for the allowance.

Vauxhall takes its responsibility for its products very seriously and this increased volume of scrapped cars will help the industry meet its 95 per cent recovery target. However, Vauxhall’s scrappage programme is not designed to rid the world of classic cars. As a result, Autogreen, Vauxhall’s recycling partner, will identify any cars manufactured prior to 1991 that are presented through the scheme and inform Vauxhall’s Luton HQ. Relevant owners’ clubs will then be notified, giving them the opportunity to purchase potentially scarce parts through the Authorised Treatment Facility.

“Vauxhall has immense respect for the UK’s classic car groups, irrespective of what make or model they support,” said Simon Hucknall, PR Manager for Vauxhall Product and Heritage. “The Scrappage Allowance is designed to capture vehicles that are beyond economic repair and given the low value of scrap metal, recycling of parts is vital to the scheme’s viability. We’re also confident that the number of genuine classics over 25 years old presented to the scheme will be minimal, especially given the steady rise in value of even the most mainstream collectors’ cars in recent years. But if we do see any, our ‘safety-net’ will ensure that classic car owners and clubs will benefit.”

For full terms and conditions please visit www.vauxhall.co.uk or your local Vauxhall retailer.

