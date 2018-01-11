Vauxhall’s all-new Crossland X is named “Best In Class 2017” by Euro NCAP

Vauxhall’s new Crossland X SUV has been rated as “Best in Class of 2017” for safety by Euro NCAP. Back in November, the Crossland X was awarded the maximum five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, and now it has been recognised as class-leading.

The family-focused SUV performed well in each of the four safety areas tested, and scored maximum points for adult and child occupant protection in the side barrier tests.

The Euro NCAP assessment considers a vehicle’s performance in four safety areas: adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, pedestrian protection and safety assist. The Crossland X scored highly across all areas, due in part to the model’s exceptional levels of safety equipment that are provided as standard, including Front Camera System offering Traffic Sign Recognition and Lane Departure Warning.

Optional features give drivers additional support, should they require it, and include Forward Collision Alert with pedestrian detection and Automatic Braking, Driver Drowsiness Detection, 180-degree Panoramic Rear-View Camera and Side Blind Spot Alert. In addition, the optional LED headlights deliver optimum night-time visibility without dazzling other drivers.

Crisp and compact on the outside, spacious and flexible on the inside, with unique two-tone paintwork and SUV-styling, the Crossland X is in Vauxhall showrooms now.

Alongside the popular Mokka X, the newcomer is a key new model in Vauxhall’s burgeoning SUV offering, which has grown further with the launch of the larger Grandland X that has just arrived in Vauxhall showrooms.

For more details, please go online to http://www.vauxhall.co.uk or visit your local Vauxhall retailer.

