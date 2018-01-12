Vauxhall’s Insignia Country Tourer named Top Crossover Estate at 4×4 Magazine Awards

Vauxhall’s all-new Insignia Country Tourer has won the Crossover Estate category at 4×4 magazine’s 2018 awards.

Following up on a couple of awards for its Grand Sport stablemate at the end of 2017, the Country Tourer saw off the challenge of multiple established rivals to secure the category win.

Strengthening Vauxhall’s presence in the sector, the Country Tourer was commended for being a classy, well-equipped and extremely practical vehicle, which turned heads wherever it went during the judging process.

“The Insignia Country Tourer is stylish inside and out – and as well as looking good, it’s easy and practical to use. It’s phenomenally spacious, too – and when you actually drive it, you find that it’s both enjoyable and refined,” said Alan Kidd, Editor, 4×4 magazine.

“We don’t think there’s a box anywhere that the Insignia Country Tourer doesn’t tick. If you’re considering any sort of 4×4 estate, you absolutely must put it on your shortlist.”

“We are delighted that the Insignia Country Tourer has been recognised by 4×4 magazine,” said Douglas McColm, Vauxhall’s Brand Manager – Insignia.

“The Country Tourer takes the Insignia story a step further. With its all-wheel-drive capability, raised ground clearance and rugged appearance, it has added another important dimension to the new Insignia range.”

The Insignia Country Tourer has been well received across the UK since its launch at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, with its excellent safety credentials proving popular with buyers. It is sold alongside the Insignia Grand Sport and Sports Tourer, with the performance-tuned, all-new GSi variant completing the line-up in the spring.

