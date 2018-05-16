Vauxhall’s best-selling Astra transitions to Euro 6d-TEMP powertrains

Vauxhall continues its move to Euro 6d-TEMP with two new engines joining its award-winning Astra range, a powerful 1.6-litre Turbo (200PS) petrol and a 1.6-litre CDTi (136PS) diesel unit. The strict Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard, which includes real driving emissions measured on public roads, comes into force for new registrations in September 2019.

Producing 200PS and 300Nm, the 1.6-litre petrol engine with six-speed manual or automatic transmissions can power the Astra to a maximum speed of 146mph and achieve 0-60mph in just 7.3 seconds. Fuel economy is 43.5mpg (combined) and CO2 emissions are 151g/km. In order to reduce particulate emissions as much as possible, the 1.6-litre direct injection petrol engine features a close-coupled Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF) for optimum regeneration (i.e. oxidisation of the particles that accumulate in the filter).

With 320Nm of torque, the first Euro 6d-TEMP diesel engine to be introduced to the Astra range is the 1.6-litre CDTi (136PS), available with either manual or automatic transmission. It achieves combined fuel economy from 64.2mpg and CO 2 emissions from 116g/km.

The engine is equipped with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology for further reduction of nitrogen oxide emissions. In the SCR process, AdBlue is injected into the exhaust gas. The solution decomposes into ammonia, which is then stored on a catalyst substrate. Nitrogen oxide enters the catalyst in the exhaust gas, and is then selectively reduced to nitrogen and water.

Order banks are open now for 1.6-litre Turbo (200PS) petrol in both Hatch and Sports Tourer body styles. The 1.6-litre CDTi (136PS) is available to order now in Hatch with the Sports Tourer body style available soon after. Prices start from £20,595 on-the-road.

The rapid transition to Euro 6d-TEMP compliancy is part of Vauxhall’s strategy to become a leader in vehicle emissions reduction. The next steps toward this goal are the introduction of four electrified models by 2020, including the next generation Corsa, which will also be available as a fully electric vehicle, and the Grandland X as the first plug-in hybrid from Vauxhall. By 2024 Vauxhall will become fully electrified, offering a hybrid or a battery electric version of every passenger car model.

Multi Award-Winner

The Astra, voted European Car of the Year in 2016, is one of the bestselling models in the Vauxhall portfolio. Light, frugal and agile, the Astra Hatch and Sports Tourer are built at Vauxhall’s manufacturing plant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

Despite compact exterior dimensions, occupants in the Astra enjoy particularly generous legroom – especially in the rear. The Sports Tourer can also carry up to 1,630 litres of luggage and the extensive load area is easy to access thanks to the optional power tailgate, which can be opened and shut with a simple kicking motion under the bumper.

In addition to featuring a host of driver assistance systems such as Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, the Astra is the first car in its class to be made available with full LED matrix headlamps. IntelliLux LED Matrix Lighting on the Astra consists of 16 LED segments – eight on each side of the vehicle – that automatically and constantly adapt the length and distribution of the light beam to every situation, without glare for oncoming traffic.

Equipment for the Astra also includes infotainment systems that can be operated by touch-screen, remote controls on the steering wheel and voice recognition. They additionally allow operation of suitably-equipped smartphones via the phone’s voice-control system, such as Siri or Google, and they are compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

PRICING

ASTRA MODEL OTR RRP (£) Hatch Back SRi VX Line Nav 1.6 Turbo (200PS) S/S 24,915.00 Hatch Back Elite Nav 1.6 Turbo (200PS) S/S 24,435.00 Hatch Back Ultimate 1.6 Turbo (200PS) S/S 27,235.00 Hatch Back Design 1.6 CDTI (136PS) S/S 20,595.00 Hatch Back Tech Line Nav 1.6 CDTI (136PS) S/S 21,295.00 Hatch Back SRi 1.6 CDTI (136PS) S/S 23,195.00 Hatch Back SRi Nav 1.6 CDTI (136PS) S/S 23,895.00 Hatch Back SRi VX Line 1.6 CDTI (136PS) S/S 24,395.00 Hatch Back SRi VX Line Nav 1.6 CDTI (136PS) S/S 25,095.00 Hatch Back Elite Nav 1.6 CDTI (136PS) S/S 24,615.00 Hatch Back Tech Line Nav 1.6 CDTI (136PS) auto 22,615.00 Hatch Back SRi 1.6 CDTI (136PS) auto 24,515.00 Hatch Back SRi Nav 1.6 CDTI (136PS) auto 25,215.00 Hatch Back Elite Nav 1.6 CDTI (136PS) auto 25,935.00 Sports Tourer T Elite Nav 1.6 Turbo (200PS) S/S 25,785.00

ECONOMY

MODEL & ENGINE ASTRA HATCH URBAN DRIVING EXTRA URBAN DRIVING COMBINED CO2 (G/KM) 1.6 Turbo (200PS) S/S with manual transmission & 17” or 18” wheels 33.6 (8.4) 52.3 (5.4) 43.5 (6.5) 151 1.6 CDTi (136PS) S/S with manual transmission & 16” wheels 53.3 (5.3) 72.4 (3.9) 64.2 (4.4) 116 1.6 CDTi (136PS) S/S with manual transmission & 17” or 18” wheels 51.4 (5.5) 68.9 (4.1) 61.4 (4.6) 121 1.6 CDTi (136PS) with automatic transmission & 16” wheels 47.9 (5.9) 72.4 (3.9) 61.4 (4.6) 122 1.6 CDTi (136PS) with automatic transmission & 17” or 18” wheels 46.3 (6.1) 67.3 (4.2) 57.6 (4.9) 130 ASTRA SPORTS TOURER 1.6 Turbo (200PS) S/S with manual transmission & 17” or 18” wheels

