Vauxhall’s Augmented Reality filter brings all-new Mokka to your driveway

Vauxhall has introduced a new Augmented Reality (AR) filter that allows Instagram users to see how the all-new Mokka will look parked on their driveway. The clever technology allows users to walk around the vehicle and even look inside before it arrives in UK showrooms next year.

The smartphone camera filter superimposes the new Mokka in 3D over photographs or video feeds created with the device, with users able to see how the car will look in their surroundings. Users can walk around the vehicle, seeing design details including the new Vauxhall Vizor through their smartphone, and even step inside to experience the Vauxhall Pure Panel instrumentation.

More than 14,000 people have already tried the filter to see how the new Mokka will fit in their daily life. The Vauxhall Mokka Augmented Reality filter is available via Instagram Stories using the following link: https://bit.ly/2FbWNMc

Peter Hope, Vauxhall’s Marketing Director, said: “The all-new Vauxhall Mokka is bold and innovative. With the Vauxhall Mokka Augmented Reality filter, we wanted to give customers the chance to see how it will look as part of their daily lives and experience our new design language and interior features virtually, before it arrives in the UK next year.”

The second-generation Mokka will be available to order later this year and represents a new design direction for the British brand. With a bold new look, the all-new Mokka is the first model to feature the distinctive new Vauxhall Vizor front panel. Inside, drivers will also get to experience the Vauxhall Pure Panel interior that is made up of two screens up to 10 and 12 inches in size. Both screens face the driver for a more focused driving experience.

The all-new Mokka will be available with an efficient line-up of petrol and diesel engines, as well as a 100% electric variant, the Mokka-e. With a 50kWh lithium-ion battery and a 100kW (136hp) electric motor, the new Mokka-e has a WLTP-approved range of 201 miles (WLTP preliminary) and is capable of supporting up to 100kW rapid charging – with up to an 80% charge taking less than 30 minutes.

SOURCE: Vauxhall