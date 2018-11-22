Vauxhall trials innovative new car buying service

Vauxhall is piloting a brand new Go Instore service that uses live video to bring the showroom experience to digital customers, via their computer, smartphone or tablet. The new service allows customers to receive live interactive demonstrations and ask questions to the retailer sales team from the comfort of their own home or on the move.

Not only that, the customer’s camera is never accessed, so it is a one-way video communication channel, but two-way audio, offering the customer added security. The video call sessions that take place between customers and the retailer are not recorded or saved and no personal information is taken, unless at the request of the customer during the call itself.

As times have changed, so has the journey of purchasing a car. In the past, motorists have traditionally made up to four visits to a dealership as part of the buying process. With the onset of new technology, this has now fallen to just 1.5 visits in order to buy a new car, with many customers doing their research on smartphones and tablets.

Romford-based Tony Levoi has been chosen by Vauxhall to trial Go Instore. So far, the innovative service has seen a sharp increase in customers who have decided to book a full appointment, request a call back or ask for a brochure.

“We are delighted to have been chosen to pilot Vauxhall’s Go Instore service,” said Geoff Champion, General Manager at Tony Levoi. “Our aim for the service is to offer customers even more convenience and make the process of purchasing a car as simple as possible.”

“Our launch with Vauxhall Motors marks a significant moment in the journey for OEMs to redefine the role of their dealer networks,” said Andre Hordagoda, Co-founder of Go Instore.

“Go Instore brings a wealth of experience, taking insights from our collaborations within the automotive industry, but also from retailers including Hewlett Packard, Dixons Carphone Group and Cartier, amongst others.

“Vauxhall’s dynamic approach to bridging the gap between online and offline show’s a real willingness to lead innovation in this space and we look forward to growing the partnership across the UK.