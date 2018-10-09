Vauxhall to launch eight all-new or refreshed models by 2020

Vauxhall is continuing to execute the PACE! plan product offensive to meet customer needs and ensure compliance with Europe-wide CO 2 guidelines which become effective in 2020.

The future portfolio will ensure a sustainable, successful future for both the company and its dealer network. From early 2019 to the end of 2020, the company will launch eight all-new or refreshed models, investing primarily in high-volume and profitable segments. By then, Vauxhall will be offering one of the newest portfolios of all volume manufacturers.

With its PACE! plan, Vauxhall has clearly committed to bringing at least one all-new model onto the market every year. In 2019 alone, Vauxhall will launch the new generation of the best-selling Corsa and the successor to the successful British-built Vivaro as LCV and passenger car variants. Additional variants and equipment versions of the Combo will also be on sale, significantly renewing the LCV portfolio. The successor to the hugely-popular Mokka X will follow in 2020 and will play a pivotal role for the strategy to expand the proportion of the company’s SUV sales from 25 to 40 per cent by 2021.

“Vauxhall goes electric” was one of the commitments made by the company in November 2017 as part of its PACE! plan. Order books for both the all-electric new five-seater Corsa and the Grandland X PHEV, which will be produced in Eisenach, Germany, will be open by the summer of 2019. By the end of 2020, Vauxhall will have a total of four electrified models on offer and transforming e-car demand from niche to volume. By 2024, there will be an electrified version of every Vauxhall model. Vauxhall will make highly-interesting solutions, both technically and economically, and will democratise electro-mobility while further improving its combustion engines.

In order to contribute to the CO 2 compliance and to focus on high volume segments, the Vauxhall ADAM and VIVA will not be replaced after the end of their life cycles, but will remain on sale until the end of 2019. With the new portfolio, Vauxhall will continue to cover around 80 per cent of the mainstream market volume in 2020 – with significantly higher efficiency and customer-orientation while simultaneously reducing complexity.

SOURCE: Vauxhall