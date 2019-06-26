Vauxhall reveals all-new Corsa

Just a few weeks after the presentation of the battery-electric version, Vauxhall has released first pictures of the all-new fifth generation Corsa, that features a new range of high-efficiency petrol and diesel powertrains.

The all-new Corsa offers reduced fuel consumption, flexibility and refinement as key characteristics of all powertrain options, with every variant of the new model emitting less CO 2 than the most efficient versions of the Corsa currently on offer.

Powertrains

Compared with the current powertrains of the Corsa range, the new engines have significantly reduced fuel consumption and emissions while retaining similar power outputs to the outgoing model. For the all-new Corsa, the engine line-up includes an entry level 1.2-litre (75PS) petrol unit and an award-winning three-cylinder, direct-injection turbocharged 1.2-litre (100PS) all-aluminium powertrain. The two petrol engines are joined by a 1.5-litre diesel with 100PS and maximum torque of 250Nm.

High efficiency and lively performance are signature characteristics of the new petrol engines. Internal friction and friction losses have been reduced to a minimum, resulting in smooth and efficient power delivery. The turbocharger reacts immediately when prompted, with a strong torque output developed at low revs. The maximum torque rating of the 1.2-litre (100PS) engine is 205Nm, and at least 95 per cent of maximum torque is developed between 1,500 and 3,500rpm. In combination with the low vehicle weight, excellent aerodynamics and the optimised gear ratios, these factors make the Corsa great fun to drive.

Further to the enhancements made to the engine line-up, the powertrain improvements also include the transmission options. The gearbox range is topped by the eight-speed, lightweight automatic transmission. The 1.2-litre (75PS) entry-level engine is fitted with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. With the 1.2-litre (100PS) unit, customers can choose from a six-speed manual or a smooth eight-speed automatic. Adaptive shift programmes and Quickshift-technology are state-of-the-art in this segment, while drivers can shift gears themselves with the paddles at the steering wheel.

For optimum exhaust after-treatment, the emissions reduction system – consisting of a passive oxidation catalyst/NOx absorber, AdBlue injector, SCR catalyst and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) – is grouped together as a compact single unit, as near as possible to the engine. The NOx absorber acts as a cold start catalyst, reducing NOx emissions at temperatures below the SCR light-off.

Customers in the market for an all-electric version, can choose the all-new Corsa-e. Thanks to the common modular platform (CMP), various powertrains can be offered on one platform and produced on a single line.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Infotainment and Connectivity

The all-new Corsa offers numerous assistance systems, such as front collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, intelligent speed control and limiter, lane keep assist and traffic sign recognition. A range of new infotainment systems made up of Multimedia Radio, Multimedia Navi with 7.0-inch colour touchscreen and the top-of-the-line Multimedia Navi Pro with 10.0-inch colour touch screen. The new telematics service, Vauxhall Connect, is available in the all-new Corsa range.

The model features navigation with real-time traffic information, plus a direct link to breakdown assistance and emergency service call.

All-New Corsa Achieves 10% Weight Loss

Vauxhall’s all-new, fifth generation Corsa has achieved a significant weight loss, with the new model weighing in from just 980kg.

Thanks to its lightweight design, the new Corsa weighs up to 108kg less than the outgoing model. This means that every new Corsa benefits from improved performance and handling, and increased efficiency, whether it’s powered by an electric motor or conventional engine. Despite losing around ten per cent of its weight, the Corsa retains similar dimensions to the outgoing model at 4.06m with five doors as standard.

The light-weight design was created using the latest virtual development methods. The specific use of various steel grades and connection methods enabled the Corsa’s significant weight reduction. This includes the consistent use of high-strength and ultra-high-strength steels, as well as the optimisation of load paths, connections, structure and form. Compared with the previous model, the body-in-white is 40kg lighter.

Intellilux LED Matrix

The all-new Corsa will be the first car in its class to feature adaptive, glare-free full-LED headlights. Previously seen on Astra and Insignia, Vauxhall’s pioneering glare-free lighting called IntelliLux LED Matrix is technology usually only found in premium cars.

The glare-free matrix headlights, one of which is visible in the teaser image, automatically and continuously adapt to the prevailing traffic conditions. Approaching traffic and vehicles being followed are simply “cut out” of the illuminated area. Glare is minimised and drivers of the new Corsa can enjoy optimum visibility.

SOURCE: Vauxhall