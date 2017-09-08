Vauxhall to reveal Brit-built Vivaro Tourer Weekender at Frankfurt

Aimed at the lifestyle market, Vauxhall’s Brit-built Vivaro Tourer Weekender features a third row bed making it the perfect vehicle for an overnight stay.

Debuting at next week’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Tourer Weekender will be available with a 1.6-litre CDTi BiTurbo engine with 125PS or 145PS, in L2 body only.

With order books opening soon, it will be built at Vauxhall’s manufacturing plant in Luton, Bedfordshire.

“This new top-of-the-range Vivaro, joining the recently-announced Tourer Elite business shuttle and the Combi Plus, offers our customers even more comfort and flexibility,” said Steve Bryant, Vauxhall’s Head of Commercial Vehicle Brand.

“The Tourer Weekender is the ideal lifestyle vehicle, especially if your trip includes an overnight stay. It expands our portfolio and take us into a new area of the market.”

Aimed at the business shuttle market, the Tourer Elite model will be available with a 1.6-litre CDTi BiTurbo engine with 125PS or 145PS, in either L1 or L2 body. And designed for customers after a more generously specified combi, the Combi Plus with its up level interior has a more car-like feel than the standard model.

