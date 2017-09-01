Vauxhall part-exchange programme makes your new car even more affordable

With 67-plate cars hitting the roads today, Vauxhall is making its new cars even more affordable with a new part-exchange offer. Proving that selling your old car is easy, Vauxhall is offering its customers £1,000 more than the leading online car buying website, webuyanycar.com, when they part exchange their car for a new 67-plate Vauxhall.

Vauxhall’s part-exchange programme gives customers an extra boost towards the cost of a new Vauxhall, with top of the range driver assistance and infotainment technologies more affordable, making it the perfect time to buy.

The part-exchange programme is now available on all newly registered 67-plate Vauxhall cars, and is eligible on new models ordered and registered before 30 September 2017. Cars being traded in will be subject to an appraisal to determine the true condition of the car. Customers will then be offered £1,000 more than the equivalent price offered on webuyanycar.com. Drivers can choose a new model from Vauxhall’s award-winning range including ADAM, Corsa, Insignia, Astra, Mokka X and all-new Crossland X.

“Although selling your old car through a car buying website is quick and easy, it may not be as profitable as you might hope. That is why we are launching this part-exchange programme, to prove that we buy any car too, but we will give you £1,000 more,” commented Leon Caruso, Retail Sales Director. “Not only can customers potentially receive more for their outgoing model, but they can also use this in conjunction with some of Vauxhall’s great finance offers. Buying a new car has never been more affordable.”

Customers can combine the Part-Exchange Programme Allowance with one of Vauxhall’s great finance offers including Flexible Personal Contract Purchase Plans (PCP). Available on a selection of Vauxhall models, the finance offers give low monthly payments and all the flexibility that PCP finance allows at the end of the chosen term.

