Vauxhall Motors unveils ‘Just A Little More Grand’ campaign to launch Grandland X

To launch Vauxhall Motors’ newest player in the SUV car park, the Grandland X, McCann Central has created the campaign, ‘Just A Little More Grand’.

The Luton-based manufacturer focuses on the Grandland X’s ride height and elevated driving position and the confidence this brings drivers. The campaign concentrates on how standing even a fraction taller makes things, ‘Just A Little More Grand.’

‘Just A Little More Grand’, will be live from 31st December and run until 31st January across digital, TV, PR, social, CRM, press, showroom POS and OOH. The centrally created assets have been adapted by each channel with, ‘Just A Little More Grand’, being interpreted creatively to bring the campaign to life.

Simon Oldfield, Marketing Director for Vauxhall Motors said, “Just A Little More Grand, comes from the insight that almost everyone, as a child, or adult likes the sense of being just a bit taller. The film takes that feeling through to the ride height and elevated driving position of the Grandland X. Sitting higher makes us feel more confident, more secure and more assured; making every day experiences special. The Grandland X offers Vauxhall customers another strong choice in the SUV market, joining our SUV ‘X’ family that also includes the Mokka X and Crossland X. The Grandland X will provide a significant retail volume opportunity with the segment due to grow further in 2018.”

Paul Dean, Managing Director at McCann Central said, “Taking the sentiment of the global campaign, we’ve translated and localised it for the UK market to capture the quintessential British tone of voice of Vauxhall. Playing on both the product name and the car’s attributes, the ‘Just A Little More Grand’ campaign dramatises the feeling of grandeur that you get when driving an SUV equipped with market-leading features at a competitive price.”

The Grandland X is the largest SUV in Vauxhall’s range with seating for five people, generous luggage space and a raft of technology. Priced from £22,310 on-the-road, standard equipment includes LED daytime running lights, camera-based lane departure warning, road sign recognition, intelligent cruise control and air conditioning with particulate and odour filter.

It also introduces Vauxhall’s IntelliGrip traction control which ensures the best traction and stable handling on any surface.

‘Just A Little More Grand’, is McCann Central’s first campaign using the newly-formed all agency team, Velocity. Search ‘Grandland X’ for further information or watch the ad HERE.

