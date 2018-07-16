Vauxhall Motors announce new Marketing Director

Patrick Fourniol has been appointed as Marketing Director for Vauxhall Motors. Fourniol joins Vauxhall Motors from Toyota in the UAE (Dubai) where he was General Manager for Distributor Operations. He has held various senior Marketing and Sales roles for Toyota, Renault and Volkswagen in France, Germany and Belgium, and will bring a wealth of experience in several key dimensions to support Vauxhall Motors’ recovery. He is highly experienced in brand enhancement, customer centric innovation and accelerating digitalization.

Fourniol said: “I’m delighted to be joining this great British brand at this exciting time. I look forward to playing my part in the strategic PACE! plan that’s underway to restore financial fundamentals and enhance sustainable competitiveness and growth.”

Stephen Norman, Group Managing Director Vauxhall Motors and Opel Ireland, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Patrick to our Company. Having started his Marketing career in sales forecasting and research, and having taken full responsibility for product marketing and marketing communications, Patrick is one of the few top-level automotive professionals who can genuinely claim 360-degree Marketing management experience in our industry. I am sure that, with this extensive experience and knowledge, he will make significant contribution to our Brand’s renewal”.

Fourniol reports to Stephen Norman and takes up his role on 23rd July.

