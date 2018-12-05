Vauxhall market share continues to grow

Vauxhall registered its third consecutive month of market share growth in the car and commercial vehicle market segment, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Its market share for November was 7.23 per cent, up versus 6.65 per cent last November. Vauxhall’s car and commercial vehicle market share has grown in five out of the last six months.

Under its PACE! strategic plan, Vauxhall achieved its forecast share for cars and commercial vehicles for the sixth consecutive month. Its 7.23 per cent market share was up versus its forecast of 6.89 per cent.

Two Vauxhall models also featured in the SMMT’s top ten best-selling models for November.

“Vauxhall has registered strong sales results for November,” said Stephen Norman, Group Managing Director Vauxhall Motors and Opel Ireland.

“Despite the UK new car market declining by 3.0 per cent in November, with 158,639 vehicles registered, the Vauxhall team has delivered again and should all be proud of their efforts.”

SOURCE: Vauxhall