Vauxhall market share continues to grow

As 19-plate vehicles hit the road, Vauxhall’s March market share was 8.2 per cent, significantly up versus 7.7 per cent last March. Vauxhall sold 43,000 cars and LCVs in March, versus 41,100 vehicles in March 2018. Vauxhall’s popular Corsa was the UK’s second best-selling car in March, with over 13,000 sold.

Vauxhall LCV sales were up by 27 per cent in March and 28 per cent year-to-date. This increase has been driven by the all-new Combo Cargo, the current International Van of the Year and What Van? LCV of the Year. Practical, comfortable and economical, the Combo Cargo raises the bar in the compact van segment. This multi award-winning van is packed with all latest driver assistance and connectivity technology.

“Vauxhall has shown strong sales results for March, outpacing the market with a significant increase year-on-year,” said Stephen Norman, Group Managing Director, Vauxhall Motors and Opel Ireland.

SOURCE: Vauxhall