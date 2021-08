Vauxhall is UK’s best-selling electric LCV manufacturer

Vauxhall is the UK’s the best-selling electric Light Commercial Vehicle (e-LCV) manufacturer, according to the latest sales and registrations figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

Vauxhall is the UK’s the best-selling electric Light Commercial Vehicle (e-LCV) manufacturer, according to the latest sales and registrations figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Vauxhall has sold 1,560 e-LCV’s year-to-date and is now one of the few manufacturers able to offer fleets and business customers an electric van across its entire LCV line-up, following the announcements of its All-New Movano-e large van and the All-New Combo-e compact van.

Sales success so far this year was underpinned by the multiple award winning all-electric Vivaro-e, the best-selling model year-to-date in the a e-LCV sector.

The Vivaro-e continues to receive critical acclaim with multiple award wins, after taking home one of the most coveted accolades in the light commercial vehicle sector –International Van of the Year 2021 – at the beginning of the year. The Vivaro-e has a long list of awards under its belt, including the overall ‘Van of the Year’ and the ‘Electric Van of the Year’ titles at the annual What Van? 2021 awards, and was named ‘Best Electrified Commercial Vehicle’ at the 2021 DrivingElectric Awards.

With a WLTP range of up to 205 miles and payload of up to 1,226kg, the new Vivaro-e is at the forefront of Vauxhall’s commitment to electrification, as the brand continues its electric vehicle expansion with the goal of offering an electrified variant across its model line-up by 2024, and to offer only fully electric cars and vans in the UK by 2028.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “As a British brand, I’m proud to see Vauxhall is leading the electrification of the UK van market with our multiple award-winning Vivaro-e. Vauxhall is all about democratising access to electrified vehicles and within a month we will have an all-electric version of every van we sell which should further help to reduce in-use emissions and bring the lower running costs and user experience of driving electric to even more businesses in the near future.”

The Vauxhall electric LCV line-up will expand to include the Movano-e large van and the Combo-e compact van. Vauxhall is also adding the Vivaro-e Hydrogen to its all-electric van range during 2022.

SOURCE: Vauxhall