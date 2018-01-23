Vauxhall Insignia wins top honour at Company Car Today Awards

Vauxhall’s all-new Insignia continues to impress judges, winning the award for the Upper Medium Category at the inaugural Company Car Today CCT100 Awards held at Café de Paris in London today.

Securing its success in the business market, the Insignia Grand Sport and Sports Tourer achieved top spot ahead of multiple established rivals to take the category win. Strengthening Vauxhall’s presence in the sector, the Insignia was commended for its sleek styling, equipment and low running costs.

“Vauxhall’s Insignia Grand Sport and Sports Tourer have made quite an impression in the business marketplace, combining striking and sleek looks with high equipment levels at a low P11D price that helps keep cost low for both company car drivers and businesses,” said Company Car Today Editor Paul Barker.

“It’s still an important area of the fleet sector, and the impressive Insignia has all the tools to challenge for even greater success than the previous model achieved.”

“We’re delighted the all-new Insignia has been recognised by Company Car Today at its inaugural award ceremony,” said James Taylor, Vauxhall’s Fleet Sales Director.

“The company car market is an important sector for the Insignia. It’s great to see how well-received it has been so far by our customers and the media. It comes with high equipment levels, great connectivity and has elegant styling, making it a great choice for businesses and fleets.”

This latest win adds to the growing list of successes for the new Insignia, which has already claimed a number of awards since its launch last year, including Best Large Family Car at the Carbuyer Best Cars 2018 and the Best Family Car at the Scottish Car of the Year Awards. Most recently, the all-new Insignia Country Tourer won the Crossover Estate category at 4×4 magazine’s 2018 awards.

