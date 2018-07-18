Vauxhall Insignia is most dependable car in its class

Vauxhall’s Insignia has been ranked best-in-class by JD Power in its 2018 UK Vehicle Dependability Study. Vauxhall’s VIVA and Mokka X models also ranked highly.

The report, released by JD Power, studied the experiences of more than 13,500 original owners of vehicles in the UK over the past 12 months. In addition to emerging and new technologies, categories included driving experience, controls, navigation and transmission. After dividing the results into various segments, it was revealed that the Vauxhall Insignia was the most dependable midsize car. The Vauxhall Mokka X took second place in the small SUV segment, while the VIVA was third in the most dependable city cars.

“The Vauxhall Insignia has proved itself to be an extremely robust and reliable car, and this ranking only further cements that. It is also great to see the VIVA and Mokka X recognised by JD Power,” said Ian Mitchell, Vauxhall’s Product Marketing Manager. “The Insignia’s class-leading technology, in particular, is key to its dependability. No other car in the segment offers such a wide range of driver assistance systems and technologies when compared to this latest edition of our flagship model.”

Highlights of the new Vauxhall Insignia include elegant lines and a large coupé style inspired by the Monza Concept, giving the car a bold, agile look with class-leading aerodynamics. Thanks to optimised packaging and lightweight materials, the Insignia is up to 175kg lighter than the previous version and features a more spacious interior.

A new all-wheel-drive system with eight-speed automatic transmission perfectly complements state-of-the-art technology such as innovative IntelliLux Matrix LED headlights, Lane Keep Assist and the Head-up Display. Outstanding infotainment and connectivity round off the impressive package, including seamless phone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

This latest accolade from JD Power continues the strong success of the new Insignia in recent months, having already been recognised at the Auto Express Awards, Company Car Today CCT1000 and 4×4 magazine awards.

