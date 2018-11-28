Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport is Carbuyer’s Best Large Family Car for second year running

The Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport has been crowned Best Large Family Car for the second year in a row at the Carbuyer Best Car Awards.

The Insignia has been well-received by customers and the Carbuyer judges alike thanks to its state-of-the-art equipment, including the IntelliLink infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity. Adding to the premium feel within the cabin, the Insignia is available with a Bose sound system that delivers top-quality audio for greater listening pleasure. Next-generation IntelliLux LED Matrix lighting is available, delivering performance without dazzling oncoming drivers.

Featuring elegant lines, class-leading aerodynamics and a large coupé design inspired by the 2013 Monza Concept, the new Insignia is up to 175kg lighter than its predecessor. With a lower driving position than the outgoing model, Carbuyer noted that the Insignia creates ‘a pleasing sense of connection with the road, which is matched by the overall driving experience’. The ‘excellent’ interior was praised for its impressive amount of legroom, while ‘exceedingly comfortable’ seats and superb ergonomics make Vauxhall’s focus on quality ‘clear to see’.

“Sleek looks and an enjoyable driving experience give the Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport a powerful appeal, then those great value prices put rivals even further into the shade,” said Steve Fowler, Editor-in-chief of Carbuyer. “All of these factors together made for an easy pick for our 2019 Best Large Family Car prize.”

The Insignia is packed with the latest safety technology including Lane Keep Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking, complementing a full five-star Euro NCAP crash safety score.

With engines ranging from 110PS to 210PS, the Insignia is also available with an all-new 1.5-litre turbo variant. Carbuyer particularly praised the ‘strong fuel economy’ of all engines, making the Insignia cheap to run and easy to live with.

“It is excellent to see that the Insignia Grand Sport has held its position at the Carbuyer awards,” said Ian Mitchell, Vauxhall’s Product Marketing Manager. “With a spacious interior, advanced safety technology and class-leading equipment, the Insignia truly is the perfect family car.”

The Insignia has proved popular among both fleet and family buyers, and is sold alongside the Insignia Sports Tourer, Country Tourer and the all-new performance-tuned GSi. In addition to this latest award, the new Insignia has been recognised at the Company Car Today CCT100, 4×4 Magazine Awards and Auto Express Awards.

SOURCE: Vauxhall