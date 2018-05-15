Vauxhall Insignia is Autocar’s Used Car Hero 2018

Vauxhall’s Insignia is the pick of the used car market after being named Used Car Hero at the 2018 Autocar Awards.

The theme of the 2018 Autocar Awards was ‘real-world heroes’. Readers were invited to pick a used car that is often overlooked but does its job sublimely well, and keeps so many UK motorists moving. The Vauxhall Insignia was praised for fulfilling this brief perfectly.

“It’s such an under-rated used car,” said Mark Tisshaw, Autocar’s editor. “The Insignia is good-looking, good value, very well-equipped, and has proven capable of covering big miles.”

Vauxhall’s first generation Insignia (2008-2017) was recognised for its functional and spacious cabin, great fuel economy and CO 2 figures, as well as its overall value for money. The judges also noted that the refreshed 2013-2017 model had smarter looks and was even more pleasing to drive, only adding to the benefits of the Insignia.

“The multi award-winning Insignia has already proven itself to be a worthy contender, and the recognition of Autocar and its readers proves what an outstanding model it is,” said Derek Wilson, Network Q’s Operations Director. “The Insignia’s styling and fuel economy have always been popular with businesses and fleets, but now it is also proving its worth in the used car market. The functionality and efficiency make it a smart choice for any used car buyer, and visiting a Vauxhall Network Q used car retailer means they will be getting the very best of service.”

For 25 years and over 2.5 million customers, Network Q has been raising the standard of used car retailing with one of the most innovative and reliable used vehicle programmes ever created. A comprehensive range of benefits as standard has evolved over time and, today, drivers can leave the forecourt with total reassurance and peace of mind. The online Used Vehicle Locator enables customers to search for the exact specification of car they are looking for from more than 300 retailers nationwide.

