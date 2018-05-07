Vauxhall Help to Buy tempts buyers with £500 gift card and 0% APR

Vauxhall offers customers £500 free fuel with the purchase of any new model

Free fuel card available in addition to the latest 0% APR PCP deals

Great PCP deal sees Corsa Energy available from just £150 a month

Offer applies to both Vauxhall passenger cars and commercial vehicles

Vauxhall retailers nationwide are offering customers £500 worth of free fuel with any new car and van purchases between Friday 11th May and Monday 14th May as part of its Help to Buy scheme. Customers can get the free fuel card in addition to any of Vauxhall’s great 0% APR Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deals, including on the Vauxhall Corsa Energy which is available from just £150 a month.

Vauxhall’s Help to Buy is making it even easier for customers to get their hands on a new model. With a host of PCP offers, customers can take their pick of Vauxhalls. For customers looking to buy the popular Vauxhall Corsa Energy, it is available with low monthly payments from £150 per month with 0% APR, making it even more affordable.

Vauxhall’s growing SUV family, the Mokka X, Crossland X and new Grandland X are also all available on the 0% APR finance offer. And the multi-award winning Astra can be picked up in SRi

Trim on 0% APR finance from £180 per month.

“It has never been a better time to buy a new Vauxhall, thanks to Help to Buy,” said Leon Caruso, Vauxhall’s Retail Sales Director. “Whether you are looking for the smaller Corsa, or an SUV for you and the family, there is a great 0% APR offer available. And with the added bonus of the £500 fuel card, it is even easier to get on the road in a new Vauxhall.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.