Vauxhall Grandland X reaches 100,000 orders

With first deliveries arriving in the UK this month, Grandland X sales have been buoyed by the introduction of a new Euro 6.2-compliant 1.5-litre Turbo D (130PS) powertrain. In SE trim, it achieves CO 2 emissions from 108g/km and combined fuel economy of 68.9mpg when paired with the six-speed manual transmission.

The powertrain is also available with a new eight-speed automatic transmission which features an optimised torque converter to improve gear shift smoothness and reduce idling vibrations. Quick shift technology offers one of the best shifting speeds on the market, while also featuring a manual shifting mode.

IntelliGrip

With winter fast approaching, the Grandland X is available with the fully-electronic IntelliGrip traction control system, ensuring the vehicle always remains stable on any surface.

With five independent driving modes available, IntelliGrip enables traction and stability at all times by delivering optimal grip through the wheels.

The driver can choose from five modes via a centre dial, with the IntelliGrip system immediately adapting engine and transmission control, torque distribution and ESP settings to ensure optimal contact to the driving surface.

IntelliGrip adapts torque distribution to the front wheels according to the selected mode, allowing slip when necessary and changing the accelerator pedal control map. In any mode, it creates the necessary balance between spinning and gripping wheels, allowing the Grandland X to adapt to the prevailing driving situation to increase safety and driver comfort by guaranteeing best available traction and stability at all times. IntelliGrip electronic traction control is lighter than a conventional all-wheel drive system, which helps reduce fuel consumption.

There are five modes available to the driver to select from:

Normal/On-road: ‘Normal’ mode is activated as soon as the Grandland X is started. The electronic stability program (ESP) and traction control are calibrated for normal road driving conditions.

Snow: ‘Snow mode’ ensures the best possible traction on icy and snowy surfaces. Traction control regulates the slip of the front wheels, slows the spinning wheel down and transfers the torque to the other front wheel.

Mud: This mode allows more slip on muddy surfaces, enabling the wheel with the least traction to spin when the vehicle is launching to ensure that mud is removed and the tyres can re-establish traction. Meanwhile, the wheel with the highest grip is provided with the highest torque.

Sand: Sand mode allows a small amount of simultaneous wheel spin on the two driven wheels, enabling the Grandland X to advance and reducing the risk of sinking.

ESP Off: This enables the deactivation of ESP and traction aids to give the driver complete autonomy. For safety reasons, IntelliGrip automatically switches back to ‘normal mode’ at speeds above 31mph.

The innovative IntelliGrip technology is available with all powertrain combinations of the Grandland X as part of the “All Road Pack” option, which also includes five-spoke, 18-inch alloy wheels and 225/55 R18 all-season tyres.

“We’re delighted that the Grandland X has achieved 100,000 orders,” said Ian Mitchell, Vauxhall’s Product Marketing Manager. “With the current ‘Keeps Calm. Carries On’ ad campaign building further momentum, Vauxhall now offers customers an excellent new 1.5-litre Turbo D engine and innovative IntelliGrip technology.”

SOURCE: Vauxhall