Vauxhall Grandland X joins the ranks at Cornwall Fire, Rescue and Community Safety Service

Vauxhall’s Grandland X SUV is the dependable and versatile vehicle of choice for the Cornwall Fire, Rescue and Community Safety Service, which has ordered a fleet of eight vehicles. The vehicles will be used by officers to respond to incidents within the local community, including fire and emergency response.

The Cornwall Fire, Rescue and Community Safety Service opted for the Grandland X in Tech Line Nav trim with the All Road Pack, which features Vauxhall’s innovative IntelliGrip traction control system. The electronic system ensures optimum road grip in diverse driving situations and adapts the torque distribution to the front wheels depending on which of the five driving modes has been selected. This ensures the best traction and stable handling on any surface, including snow, mud and sand.

Additional features to come with the Grandland X Tech Line Nav trim include numerous safety and security systems, such as front parking distance sensors, automatic emergency braking, lane assist and side blind spot alert. A Navi 5.0 IntelliLink infotainment system with 8-inch colour touchscreen and voice control adds to the technological edge of the package. The community service added a heated windscreen and wireless charging as optional extras. The SUVs are fitted with powerful and efficient 1.5-litre (130PS) diesel engines.

“We were looking for an appropriate response vehicle to meet the demands of the diverse nature or Cornwall’s rugged landscape,” said Mark Salter, Cornwall Fire, Rescue and Community Safety Service’s Group Manager – Assets. “As a rural county, our officers are required to negotiate narrow B-roads, unmade tracks and agricultural terrain, as well as coping with dramatic seasonal changes throughout the year. Typically, Cornwall has a higher degree of rainfall than other parts of the country. As a result, we needed a vehicle that would provide sufficient ground clearance and traction to safely manoeuvre through and over these hazards, to arrive safely and promptly at emergency incidents. “

The Cornwall Fire, Rescue and Community Safety Service works to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the local community. The service’s responsibilities include fire prevention and protection, road safety education and delivery, reducing crime and antisocial behaviour and co-responding to medical incidents.

“We are thrilled that the Cornwall Fire, Rescue and Community Safety Service has chosen the Grandland X to support its work across the county,” said Mike Roberts, Sales Manager for Vauxhall Special Vehicles. “We’re confident that our IntelliGrip traction system in particular will prove indispensable across Cornwall’s diverse landscape. Whether on the beach and coastline, driving over wet and muddy terrain or in snowy and icy conditions, the system will increase driver safety and guarantee stability at all times.”

As standard, the Grandland X includes equipment such as LED daytime running lights, camera-based lane departure warning, road sign recognition, intelligent cruise control, and dual zone electronic climate control with particulate and odour filter. At 4.48 metres long, it is the largest SUV in Vauxhall’s range, offering even more cabin space than the 20cm-shorter Mokka X and Crossland X.

