Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 press kit

Vauxhall is continuing its journey towards electrification with the new Grandland X Hybrid4 all-wheel drive (AWD) plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

The new Grandland X Hybrid4 is Vauxhall’s first-ever plug-in hybrid and features state-of-the-art plug-in hybrid technology. The car’s powertrain comprises a 200hp, 1.6-litre turbocharged direct injection four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric drive system with two electric motors (combined output 109hp), all-wheel drive and a 13.2kWh lithium-ion battery.

Together, the Euro 6d-TEMP-compliant petrol engine and electric motors produce up to 300hp, and offer a combined fuel consumption of 204mpg (WLTP), emitting just 34g/km CO 2 . The Grandland X Hybrid4 achieves 0-60 mph in just 5.9 seconds. The front electric motor is coupled to an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission, while the second motor and differential are integrated into the electrically-powered rear axle, providing all-wheel traction on demand.

The Grandland X Hybrid4 offers four driving modes – electric, hybrid, AWD and Sport. In pure electric mode, the car has a range of 35 miles (according to WLTP). In hybrid mode, the car automatically selects the most efficient method of propulsion. When travelling at low speeds, for example, the system switches to electric mode for zero-emission driving.

Fast, easy and convenient charging

The Grandland X Hybrid4 comes with a 3.7kW on-board charger, with an optional 7.4kW version also available. Vauxhall will also offer devices for fast charging at public stations, as well as wallboxes at home. With a 7.0kW wallbox, customers can fully charge the battery in less than two hours.

Vauxhall has introduced an exclusive charging offer available Grandland X Hybrid (and Corsa-e) customers. When opting for the brand’s new fully electric hatchback or hybrid SUV, customers will receive a free six-month membership to the Polar charging network, providing an easy, convenient and reliable means to charge their vehicle away from home.

With the free Polar subscription, drivers gain unlimited access to the UK’s biggest public charging network. Polar comprises over 7,000 charging points nationwide, including over 400 rapid charge points.

Most of the charging points are completely free to use. For others, the membership offer allows customers to avoid the service charge and only pay for the electricity consumed. Prices start from only 12p per kWh, which is cheaper than the average cost of charging at home. After the free six-month period, customers pay just £7.85 per month but, with no long-term contract or notice period, drivers are free to cancel at any point.

Any customers – private or company car drivers – can take advantage of the Vauxhall LEV charging offer. When purchasing a Corsa-e or Grandland X Hybrid4, the buyer will receive an inactive Polar card and leaflet from their retailer. The card can be activated online at www.polar-network.com/activate.

SOURCE: Vauxhall