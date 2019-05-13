Vauxhall goes electric with new Grandland X all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid

Vauxhall is continuing its journey towards electrification with the new Grandland X all-wheel drive (AWD) plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

The new Grandland X Hybrid4 is Vauxhall’s first-ever plug-in hybrid and features state-of-the-art plug-in hybrid technology. The car’s powertrain comprises a 200hp, 1.6-litre turbocharged direct injection four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric drive system with two electric motors (combined output 109hp), all-wheel drive and a 13.2kWh lithium-ion battery. Together, the petrol engine and electric motors produce up to 300hp, and offer a combined fuel consumption (preliminary WLTP1/NEDC2) of 128mpg, emitting just 49g/km CO2.

The petrol engine is Euro 6d-TEMP-compliant, and has been specially engineered for the hybrid powertrain. The front electric motor is coupled to an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission, while the second motor and differential are integrated into the electrically-powered rear axle, providing all-wheel traction on demand.

The Grandland X Hybrid4 offers four driving modes – electric, hybrid, AWD and Sport. In pure electric mode, the car has a range of 30 miles (according to WLTP1). In hybrid mode, the car automatically selects the most efficient method of propulsion. When travelling at low speeds within cities, for example, the system switches to electric mode for zero-emission driving.

Fast, easy and convenient charging

The Grandland X Hybrid4 comes with a 3.3kW on-board charger, with an optional 6.6kW version also available. Vauxhall will also offer devices for fast charging at public stations, as well as wallboxes at home. With a 7.4kW wallbox, customers can fully charge the battery in less than two hours.

To make charging even more convenient, owners of the Grandland X Hybrid4 will benefit from more than 85,000 charging points across Europe, as part of Vauxhall’s Free2Move Services. This also includes a trip planner, which suggests the best routes based on the car’s remaining range and highlights the location of charging stations along the way. The Navi 5.0 IntelliLink infotainment system, available as standard, guides drivers to the selected charging station.

Ultimate driving efficiency and class-leading equipment

To further improve efficiency, the Grandland X Hybrid4 features a regenerative braking system, which can increase the electric range by up to 10 per cent.

Continuing Vauxhall’s reputation for class-leading on-board technology, the Grandland X Hybrid4 features the new Vauxhall Connect telematics service. This includes Live Navigation with real-time traffic information, as well as the ability to check key vehicle data via an app. Direct connection with roadside assistance provides the driver and passengers with additional peace-of-mind. Help can be reached within seconds by pressing the red button on the centre console. If the seatbelt tensioners or the airbags are deployed, the emergency call is activated automatically. Black bonnet pictured is available as a no cost option.

The Grandland X Hybrid4 reinforces Vauxhall’s dedication to electrifying its entire product portfolio by 2024. Later this year, the fully battery electric version of the next-generation Corsa will go on sale. This will be followed by the new Vivaro Life MPV, new Vivaro LCV and the successor to the Mokka X – all of which will feature a fully electric version.

1] Fuel consumption and CO2-emission data given are preliminary and have been determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). EG type approval and Certificate of Conformity are not yet available. The preliminary values might differ from official final type approval data.

[2] Fuel consumption and CO2-emission data given are preliminary and have been determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology, and the relevant values are translated back into NEDC to allow the comparability with other vehicles, according to regulations R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1153 and R (EU) No. 2017/1151. EG type approval and Certificate of Conformity are not yet available. The preliminary values might differ from official final type approval data.

SOURCE: Vauxhall