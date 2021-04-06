Vauxhall Combo is UK’s best selling small van

The Vauxhall Combo is the best-selling small commercial vehicle, according to the latest sales and registrations figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Despite the ongoing requirement to keep showrooms closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vauxhall has experienced a successful 2021 first quarter in the light commercial vehicle sector (LCV). Across the sector, the new Vauxhall Combo was also the best-selling model in March and the year-to-date, with 3,760 sales, while the Combo Life was number one in the minibus and crew van sector for the same period.

In the light commercial vehicle sector Vauxhall increased its market share from 9.5% to 9.8% year-on-year with sales up by 45%, which compares to a 41% increase for the sector as a whole. Overall the brand maintained its strong third place in the commercial vehicle segment.

Success was further bolstered by the new Vivaro and new all-electric Vivaro-e, which maintained their third position in the LCV sector and all-electric LCV sectors respectively.

Commenting on the results, Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “We’ve seen strong LCV sales with the Combo number one in its segment and also high demand for our game-changing, all-electric Vivaro-e.”

“Interest in Vauxhall electric vehicles, both vans and cars, is strong and growing. Vauxhall has a wide range of EVs on sale at affordable prices, including the all-new fully-electric Combo-e van that launches later this year. We are very much looking forward to welcoming customers back safely into our network this month.”

With a range of up to 206 miles and payload of up to 1,226kg, the new Vivaro-e is at the forefront of Vauxhall’s commitment to electrification. Vauxhall will offer an electrified version for every LCV model in its line-up by the end of 2021.

SOURCE: Vauxhall