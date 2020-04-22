Vauxhall charges forward with first images of new Mokka

Still heavily disguised, these are the first pictures of Vauxhall’s all-new Mokka as it starts its initial testing with engineering teams.

The big news is that for the first time there will be a fully-electric Mokka, though combustion-engined versions will still be available in the range.

Production will start in the fourth quarter of this year, with first cars – including the electric model – due to arrive with customers in early 2021.

The test car’s large yellow ‘K’ also confirms a change of name to simply ‘Mokka’, losing the previous model’s ‘X’ suffix.

Although still camouflaged, the Mokka already shows its crisp proportions with short front and rear overhangs, illustrating Vauxhall’s new ‘detoxed’ design language. A fully digitised interior gives the Mokka’s cabin a modern and progressive look.

‘The new Vauxhall Mokka will change people’s perception of our brand,’ said Stephen Norman, Vauxhall’s Managing Director. ‘Not only does it show that we’re serious about electrification, but also that we’re not afraid to innovate with design, both inside and out of the car. The Mokka is still in its development phase now, but it is set to be one of Vauxhall’s most important models when it arrives with customers at the start of next year.’

SOURCE: Vauxhall