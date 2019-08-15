Vauxhall celebrates three world premieres at IAA Frankfurt

Vauxhall will debut three new models at the 2019 IAA Frankfurt International Motor Show (press days: 10th and 11th September; public days: 12th to 22nd September) including Corsa, Grandland X Hybrid4 and Astra. The Luton-built Vivaro Life will also feature on stand D31 in Hall 11.0.

Corsa-e

The Vauxhall Corsa, one of Britain’s best known and most popular cars, is going electric, and is making its first public appearance at the IAA.

Known as the Corsa-e, the fully-electric car is the flag-bearer for a completely new Corsa range, based on Vauxhall’s advanced, CMP Multi-Energy Platform. With 136PS from its 50kWh battery and acceleration from 0-62mph in just 8.1 seconds, the Corsa-e’s punchy performance will appeal to a broad range of drivers who may not have previously considered an electric car.

And with a generous range, using the new, more stringent WLTP test, of 205 miles, the Corsa-e will aim to normalise electric car ownership, as you’d expect from a car wearing such a familiar badge. That range is easily accessible, too: using a public fast-charger, the Corsa-e can be charged to 80 per cent of its capacity in just 30 minutes.

Vauxhall is also making ownership easily accessible. A £500 reservation fee (fully refundable on purchase) is all that’s needed to secure an order on a Corsa-e. And to celebrate the new model’s launch in the UK, the first 500 customers to place a reservation will receive a free home charging kit when they take delivery of their Corsa-e.

Corsa

Vauxhall’s all-new fifth generation Corsa is also available with a range of high efficiency petrol and diesel powertrains.

Arriving in Vauxhall showrooms in January, the new Corsa has undergone a complete overhaul, with every engine variant of the new model emitting less CO2 than even the most efficient versions in the current Corsa. All powertrain options offer reduced fuel consumption, flexibility and refinement, while maintaining the same lively performance and fun driving experience.

Vauxhall’s all-new Corsa has achieved a significant weight loss, with the new model weighing in from just 980kg. Thanks to its lightweight design, the new Corsa weighs up to 108kg less than the outgoing model. This means that every new Corsa benefits from improved performance and handling, and increased efficiency, whether it’s powered by an electric motor or conventional engine. Despite losing around ten per cent of its weight, the Corsa retains similar dimensions to the outgoing model at 4.06m with five doors as standard.

The all-new Corsa offers numerous assistance systems, such as front collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, intelligent speed control and limiter, lane keep assist and traffic sign recognition. A range of new infotainment systems made up of Multimedia Radio, Multimedia Navi with 7.0-inch colour touchscreen and the top-of-the-line Multimedia Navi Pro with 10.0-inch colour touch screen. The new telematics service, Vauxhall Connect, is available in the all-new Corsa range.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Vauxhall