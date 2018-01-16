Vauxhall celebrates Corsa’s 25th birthday with one year free insurance offer and zero per cent flexible finance

With the iconic Corsa reaching 25 years on the UK market this year, Vauxhall is starting the party early by offering one year’s free insurance and five years’ zero per cent Flexible Finance, with no minimum deposit, to all buyers of the best-selling supermini.

Open to drivers aged 21 to 75, the offer is available on Corsa Energy and Limited Edition models registered between now and 31st March 2018.

The free insurance provides customers with 12 months’ ‘Comprehensive’ cover with Vauxhall Insurance Services. So if you are unlucky enough to be involved in an accident, then you can rely on one of Vauxhall’s approved repairers, who use only genuine Vauxhall parts, to get your vehicle back on the road and looking as good as new. If required, you can add one other named driver to the policy.

Customers must meet the eligibility criteria and take a Vauxhall Insurance Policy to qualify. All drivers must have held a full UK or EU driving license for at least one year to qualify for the offer.

Over its 25 years on the market, the Corsa has been the default supermini of choice for a diverse range of customers from all areas of society, male and female, young and old. It is particularly popular with younger drivers and families.

The current Corsa offering is as popular as ever, with the Energy model featuring an IntelliLink audio system with seven-inch colour touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, air con and 16-inch, eight-spoke alloy wheels. The Limited Edition is even higher spec with features including the OnStar personal assistant incorporating Wi-Fi hotspot, VX-line body and interior styling and larger 17-inch black alloys wheels.

“We’re kicking off the Corsa’s quarter-century anniversary year with the fantastic offer of one year’s free insurance to all eligible customers,” said Leon Caruso, Vauxhall’s Retail Sales Director.

“We’ve had lots of customers asking when we’d run another free insurance offer, so here it is, back by popular demand. And if that wasn’t enough, you can even combine this great offer with up to five years’ zero per cent Flexible Finance, making the best-selling Corsa even more affordable.”

For more details, please go online to http://www.vauxhall.co.uk or visit your local Vauxhall retailer. Terms and conditions apply.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.