Vauxhall announces pricing for new Corsa GSI

Arriving in showrooms in September, Vauxhall’s new Corsa GSi is available to order now priced from £18,995 on-the-road.

Standard specification includes 17-inch bi-colour cut alloy wheels, GSi rear roof spoiler, sports front grille, GSi air dam/bumper and side sills. The GSi also gets dark tinted rear windows, carbon effect exterior mirrors and grille bar, and LED daytime running lights. Inside, sports-style front seats, a leather-covered flat-bottom steering wheel and Navi R4.0 IntelliLink infotainment, offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, complete the package.

Priced at £1,900, the GSi Plus Pack, consisting of 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, Recaro leather seats and bi-xenon headlights with cornering light, is also available.

Built on a Corsa VXR chassis, the new GSi is powered by a punchy 1.4-litre turbo engine with 150PS and 220Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0-62 mph takes just 8.9 seconds, with strong performance right through to its maximum speed of 129mph. An ample 220Nm of torque between 2,750 to 4,500rpm, allied to a short-ratio six-speed gearbox, also helps the GSi accelerate from 50-70mph in fifth gear in just 9.9 seconds.

In addition to delivering high performance, the Corsa GSi is also part of Vauxhall’s latest Euro 6d-TEMP rollout (fuel economy 49.6mpg combined, CO 2 emissions from 139g/km).

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.