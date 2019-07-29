Vauxhall announces pricing and specification for new Astra

New Vauxhall Astra available to order from £18,885 on-the-road

Impressive drag coefficient makes the Astra hatchback the most aerodynamic car in its class

Efficient engines offer CO 2 reductions of up to 19 per cent

Class-leading technology provides excellent comfort and connectivity

Luton – Order banks for Vauxhall’s new Astra will open on Thursday with prices starting from £18,885 on-the-road. The new Astra hatchback and sports tourer feature a refreshed exterior design, a brand-new range of fuel-efficient powertrains and the latest technology.

With over three million Astras already sold in the UK over the last 40 years, the new Vauxhall Astra follows the long legacy of one of the country’s top-selling and best-loved cars.

Pricing

The Vauxhall Astra is available in hatchback or sports tourer body styles, with seven different trim levels to best suit customer requirements. Prices for the hatchback start from £18,885 on-the-road, while the sports tourer begins at £20,355 on-the-road.

Trim Body style Engine Trans Fuel Type PS Price (£) VAT (£) Total (£) OTR (£) CO2* (g/km) SE HB5 1.2 MT6 Petrol 110 15,000.00 3,000.00 18,000.00 18,885.00 99 1.2 MT6 Petrol 130 15,250.00 3,050.00 18,300.00 19,185.00 99 1.4 Stepless AT Petrol 145 16,625.00 3,325.00 19,950.00 20,875.00 112 1.5 MT6 Diesel 105 15,850.00 3,170.00 19,020.00 19,905.00 95 1.5 MT6 Diesel 122 16,204.17 3,240.83 19,445.00 20,330.00 95 1.5 Auto Diesel 122 17,550.00 3,510.00 21,060.00 21,985.00 120 Business Edition Nav HB5 1.2 MT6 Petrol 110 15,583.33 3,116.67 18,700.00 19,585.00 99 1.2 MT6 Petrol 130 15,833.33 3,166.67 19,000.00 19,885.00 99 1.4 Stepless AT Petrol 145 17,208.33 3,441.67 20,650.00 21,575.00 112 1.5 MT6 Diesel 105 16,433.33 3,286.67 19,720.00 20,605.00 95 1.5 MT6 Diesel 122 16,787.50 3,357.50 20,145.00 21,030.00 95 1.5 Auto Diesel 122 18,137.50 3,627.50 21,765.00 22,690.00 120 SRi HB5 1.2 MT6 Petrol 110 17,508.33 3,501.67 21,010.00 21,895.00 99 1.2 MT6 Petrol 145 17,966.67 3,593.33 21,560.00 22,445.00 99 1.4 Stepless AT Petrol 145 19,133.33 3,826.67 22,960.00 23,885.00 112 1.5 MT6 Diesel 105 18,358.33 3,671.67 22,030.00 22,915.00 95 1.5 MT6 Diesel 122 18,712.50 3,742.50 22,455.00 23,340.00 95 1.5 Auto Diesel 122 20,062.50 4,012.50 24,075.00 25,000.00 120 SRi Nav HB5 1.2 MT6 Petrol 110 18,091.67 3,618.33 21,710.00 22,595.00 99 1.2 MT6 Petrol 145 18,550.00 3,710.00 22,260.00 23,145.00 99 1.4 Stepless AT Petrol 145 19,716.67 3,943.33 23,660.00 24,585.00 112 1.5 MT6 Diesel 105 18,941.67 3,788.33 22,730.00 23,615.00 95 1.5 MT6 Diesel 122 19,295.83 3,859.17 23,155.00 24,040.00 95 1.5 Auto Diesel 122 20,645.83 4,129.17 24,775.00 25,700.00 120 SRi VX Line Nav HB5 1.2 MT6 Petrol 145 19,425.00 3,885.00 23,310.00 24,195.00 99 1.4 Stepless AT Petrol 145 20,591.67 4,118.33 24,710.00 25,635.00 112 1.5 MT6 Diesel 122 20,170.83 4,034.17 24,205.00 25,090.00 95 1.5 Auto Diesel 122 21,516.67 4,303.33 25,820.00 26,745.00 120 Elite Nav HB5 1.2 MT6 Petrol 145 19,225.00 3,845.00 23,070.00 23,955.00 99 1.4 Stepless AT Petrol 145 20,391.67 4,078.33 24,470.00 25,395.00 112 1.5 MT6 Diesel 122 19,970.83 3,994.17 23,965.00 24,850.00 95 1.5 Auto Diesel 122 21,320.83 4,264.17 25,585.00 26,510.00 120 Ultimate Nav HB5 1.2 MT6 Petrol 145 21,558.33 4,311.67 25,870.00 26,755.00 99 1.4 Stepless AT Petrol 145 22,725.00 4,545.00 27,270.00 28,195.00 112 1.5 MT6 Diesel 122 22,304.17 4,460.83 26,765.00 27,650.00 95 1.5 Auto Diesel 122 23,654.17 4,730.83 28,385.00 29,310.00 120 SE ST 1.2 MT6 Petrol 110 16,208.33 3,241.67 19,450.00 20,355.00 102 1.5 MT6 Diesel 105 17,808.33 3,561.67 21,370.00 22,255.00 94 Business Edition Nav 1.2 MT6 Petrol 130 16,916.67 3,383.33 20,300.00 21,205.00 102 1.5 MT6 Diesel 122 19,312.50 3,862.50 23,175.00 24,060.00 94 SRi Nav 1.2 MT6 Petrol 145 19,758.33 3,951.67 23,710.00 24,615.00 102 1.4 Stepless AT Petrol 145 20,925.00 4,185.00 25,110.00 26,035.00 112 1.5 MT6 Diesel 122 21,695.83 4,339.17 26,035.00 26,920.00 94



Design and aerodynamics

Building on the strengths of the outgoing Astra, the design of the New Astra remains thoroughly modern and attractive. Vauxhall has also refined details such as the front grille and front bumper design, and added LED headlamps on higher trim levels to provide a fresher appearance and lower CO 2 .

An impressive drag coefficient of 0.26 makes the Astra hatchback the most aerodynamic car in its class, while reducing fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions even further. Thanks to innovative engineering, airflow has been improved and turbulence reduced.

Powertrains

The new Astra boasts an impressive range of all-new powertrains, comprised of three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with start/stop systems. Setting the standard for fuel economy and low emissions, these engines offer CO 2 reductions of up to 19 per cent versus the outgoing model. All of the new engines are compliant with Euro 6d (6.3) and RDE 2.

The low consumption and CO 2 figures are enhanced by the modern six-speed manual gearboxes, as well as the new stepless automatic transmission available with the 1.4-litre petrol engine and the new nine-speed automatic transmission available with the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The petrol engines are available in 1.2- and 1.4-litre versions, with power outputs from 110PS to 145PS. The 1.5-litre diesel engines offer 105PS and 122PS power outputs.

Engine & Transmission Body style Wheel size Combined Low* mpg (l/100km) Combined High* mpg (l/100km) CO 2* g/km Petrol 1.2 (110PS) Turbo 6 speed manual HB5 16” & 17” 51.4 (5.5) 54.3 (5.2) 99 1.2 (130PS) Turbo 6 speed manual HB5 16” 51.4 (5.5) 54.3 (5.2) 99 1.2 (145PS) Turbo 6 speed manual HB5 17” & 18” 51.4 (5.5) 54.3 (5.2) 99 1.4 (145PS) Turbo stepless automatic HB5 16”, 17” & 18” 46.3 (6.1) 48.7 (5.8) 112 Diesel 1.5 (105PS) Turbo D 6 speed manual HB5 16” & 17” 60.1 (4.7) 64.2 (4.4) 95 1.5 (122PS) Turbo D 6 speed manual HB5 16”, 17” & 18” 58.9 (4.8) 62.8 (4.5) 95 1.5 (122PS) Turbo D 9 speed automatic HB5 16”, 17” & 18” 51.4 (5.5) 54.3 (5.2) 120 Petrol 1.2 (110PS) Turbo 6 speed manual ST 16” & 17” 50.4 (5.6) 53.3 (5.3) 102 1.2 (130PS) Turbo 6 speed manual ST 16” 50.4 (5.6) 53.3 (5.3) 102 1.2 (145PS) Turbo 6 speed manual ST 17” & 18” 50.4 (5.6) 53.3 (5.3) 102 1.4 (145PS) Turbo stepless automatic ST 16”, 17” & 18” 45.6 (6.2) 47.9 (5.9) 112 Diesel 1.5 (105PS) Turbo D 6 speed manual ST 16” & 17” 58.9 (4.8) 62.8 (4.5) 94 1.5 (122PS) Turbo D 6 speed manual ST 16”, 17” & 18” 58.9 (4.8) 62.8 (4.5) 94

*Preliminary data

Infotainment & technology

Astra customers are presented with a whole suite of top-of-the-range technology, including the smarter, faster and more intuitive Multimedia Radio, Multimedia Navi and Multimedia Navi Pro systems. The systems offer optimum levels of comfort and connectivity, and are compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The top-of-the-line Multimedia Navi Pro comes as standard on Elite Nav and Ultimate Nav trims, with an eight-inch colour touchscreen and voice control. Connected navigation services are available, which present the driver with real-time traffic information and online map updates, making the journey as easy as possible. As for aesthetics, the navigation display appears with redesigned symbols in a fresher and more modern look, while the instrument cluster features a new digital speedometer.

The range-topping Ultimate Nav trim is equipped with a Bose premium sound system, wireless charging and class-leading technology such as the IntelliLux LED Matrix headlamp system. Bringing premium technology to the mainstream, the Matrix headlights provide outstanding performance at night, enhancing safety for the driver, passengers and other road users around them.

SE Business Edition Nav SRi SRi Nav SRi VX Line Nav Elite Nav Ultimate Nav 16” alloys 16” alloys 17” alloys 17” alloys 18” bi-colour alloys 17” alloys 18” bi-colour alloys Multimedia Audio Multimedia Navi Multimedia Audio Multimedia Navi Multimedia Navi Multimedia Navi Pro Multimedia Navi Pro 7” Colour Touchscreen 7” Colour Touchscreen 7” Colour Touchscreen 7” Colour Touchscreen 7” Colour Touchscreen 8” Colour Touchscreen & 8” Digital Cluster 8” Colour Touchscreen & 8” Digital Cluster Bluetooth, USB, DAB Bluetooth, USB, DAB Bluetooth, USB, DAB Bluetooth, USB, DAB Bluetooth, USB, DAB Bluetooth, USB, DAB, 2 Rear USB Chargers Bluetooth, USB, DAB, 2 Rear USB Chargers Air Conditioning Air Conditioning Air Conditioning Air Conditioning Air Conditioning Electronic Climate Control Electronic Climate Control Cruise Control & SWC Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control & SWC Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control & SWC Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control & SWC Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control & SWC Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control & SWC Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control & SWC Chrome Effect Upper Window Trim Chrome Effect Upper Window Trim Gloss Black Effect Upper Window Trim Chrome Effect Upper Window Trim Gloss Black Effect Upper Window Trim Dark Tinted Rear Windows Dark Tinted Rear Windows Dark Tinted Rear Windows Dark Tinted Rear Windows Adjustable Driver’s Armrest Adjustable Driver’s Armrest Adjustable Driver’s Armrest Adjustable Driver’s Armrest Adjustable Driver’s Armrest Adjustable Driver’s Armrest Front Camera System Front Camera System Front Camera System Front Camera System Front Camera System Driver’s Ergonomic Active Seat Driver’s Ergonomic Active Seat Driver’s Ergonomic Active Seat Driver’s Ergonomic Active Seat With Wellness Functions & Passengers Ergonomic Active Seat Sports Front Seats Sports Front Seats Sports Front Seats Heated Front & Rear Seats Heated Front & Rear Seats LED Headlamps LED Headlamps LED Headlamps LED Headlamps IntelliLux LED Matrix Headlamp System & LED Taillamps Alarm System Alarm System Alarm System Alarm System Alarm System Front Foglamps With Gloss Black Surround Leather Seat Trim Leather Seat Trim Bose Sound System Heated Windscreen Wireless Charging Parking Pack

SOURCE: Vauxhall