Vauxhall adds ultimate trim levels to Grandland X and Astra Hatch

Vauxhall’s latest addition to the Vauxhall X family, the Grandland X SUV, already has a high level of technology making it a true contender in the booming SUV segment. The latest trim level goes above and beyond, offering drivers the highest levels of specification.

Vauxhall has introduced the top-of-the-line Ultimate trim to not only the Grandland X but also to the Astra Hatch. The Vauxhall Grandland X Ultimate has been teamed with the new 2.0 litre diesel engine that is supported by an eight-speed automatic gearbox*. The new diesel engine is refined and powerful, delivering 177PS at 3,750rpm and 400Nm of torque at 2,000rpm to give effortless acceleration. The eight-speed automatic gearbox has been engineered with a smooth linear shift pattern.

The 2.0 litre Turbo Diesel (177PS) Blue Injection engine offers official CO 2 emissions of 128g/km and a combined fuel efficiency of 57.6mpg. The Grandland X Ultimate adds to the already impressive list of features available across the range, with adaptive cruise control, wireless mobile phone charging and Denon premium sound system adding a premium feel to the trim. The further additions of heated windscreen, heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, 360-degree Panoramic Camera and the Premium LED Adaptive Forward Lighting Pack with projector headlights – all available as standard for the Ultimate – make driving the Grandland X a more pleasurable driving experience. Drivers can pick up the new Grandland X SUV Ultimate from an on-the-road price of £34,040.

The next generation of assistance systems and engines

The Grandland X remains stable on any surface all year round thanks to Vauxhall’s optional electronic IntelliGrip traction control system. The driver can choose from five modes via a centre dial, with the IntelliGrip system immediately adapting engine and transmission control, torque distribution and ESP settings to ensure optimal contact to the driving surface.

Vauxhall’s latest addition to the ‘X’ family also offers a selection of ultra-modern assistance and comfort features. Adaptive Cruise Control with pedestrian detection and Automatic Emergency Braking, Driver Drowsiness Alert, and Advanced Park Assist are just some highlights available.

The optional Adaptive Cruise Control with stop function, maintains the speed and selected distance to the vehicle ahead and brakes to a full stop or accelerates the Grandland X when required. The outstanding safety level of the Grandland X was confirmed by Euro NCAP who awarded it five stars, with the new Vauxhall SUV earning high marks in all four safety categories.

Continuing Vauxhall’s leading position in lighting technology, the Grandland X is equipped with the company’s Adaptive Forward Lighting (AFL) LED headlamps (available as standard with the Ultimate trim). Functions such as cornering light, high beam assist and auto levelling guarantee optimal illumination of the road ahead in all situations.

In addition to the optional electronic IntelliGrip traction and collection of driver assistance systems, Vauxhall’s range of engines further enhance the driver experience in the Grandland X. The engines can be combined with a six-speed manual or friction-optimised six-speed automatic transmission and come with Start/Stop as standard to maximise fuel economy. The two-litre top-of-the-line diesel comes exclusively with the new smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The engine line-up for the Grandland X range includes the 2.0 diesel engine that produces 177PS at 3,750rpm and develops maximum torque of 400Nm at 2,000rpm. This accelerates the Grandland X from 0-62mph in 9.1 seconds and with a top speed of 133mph (Fuel consumption 2.0 diesel in accordance with NEDC: urban 53.3mpg, extra-urban 61.4mpg, combined 57.6mpg, 128-126g/km CO 2 ). The 1.6-litre diesel with 120PS provides maximum torque of 300Nm from 1,750rpm (NEDC fuel consumption: urban 57.6mpg, extra-urban 72.4mpg, combined 65.7mpg, 118-104g/km CO 2 ). The 1.2 all-aluminium Turbo petrol direct injection engine delivers 130PS and maximum torque of 230Nm also from 1,750rpm (NEDC fuel consumption: urban 47.1mpg, extra-urban 62.8mpg, combined 55.4mpg, 127-117 g/km CO 2 ).

Comfort and style in equal measure

In addition to the responsive driving performance, the elegant styling and comfortable interior of the Grandland X, as well as its comprehensive infotainment technology, all contribute to the feel-good atmosphere.

At 4,477 millimetres long, 1,856 millimetres wide (without door mirrors) and 1,609 millimetres high, the new Vauxhall Grandland X is a robust SUV from every perspective. Above the front skid plate, the bold grille proudly displays the Vauxhall Griffin. The chrome winglets embrace the brand logo and flow outwards to the slim, double-wing LED headlamps, visually widening the front and giving the Grandland X a powerful, solid stance. The bonnet features the signature Vauxhall crease – an expression of the Vauxhall design philosophy of sculptural artistry and technical precision.

The side profile echoes the attractive combination of rugged SUV charm and elegant lines. Muscular, sculpted wheel arches and protective cladding on the lower body give the Grandland X real off-road appeal. In contrast, clear lines and the refined blade on the lower doors identify the new Grandland X as a member of the Vauxhall family. The optional two-tone finish, with the roof in contrasting black, adds an extra touch of personalisation.

The smooth flow into the rest of the body is emphasised by the “breakthrough” C pillar, which creates a dynamic bond to the rear. The rear view of the Grandland X shows what real SUV design means, with a wide stance, silver underside protection with integrated tailpipes on the left and right, protective cladding, and slim LED taillights, underlining the newcomer’s sporty, muscular character.

The Grandland X radiates the same quality on the inside: the instrument panel and centre console with touchscreen are clearly laid out and horizontally aligned to the driver. The centre stack has three horizontal rows of controls for fast and intuitive access to infotainment, climate control and chassis functions. Drivers and passengers benefit from the elevated seating position typical of an SUV, which ensures good visibility in all situations. Its long wheelbase of 2,675 millimetres means the compact class SUV has plenty of space for up to five people, while the luggage compartment – with a load volume from 514 litres to a maximum of 1,652 litres – offers generous room for luggage and sport equipment.

Grandland X drivers and passengers enjoy top connectivity with the latest generation of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible IntelliLink systems. Grandland X is also available with the personal connectivity and service assistant, OnStar, which includes a Wi-Fi Hotspot and additional services such as booking hotel rooms and searching for parking. Smartphones can even be charged wirelessly and, for music fans who want to enjoy a top sound experience, a Denon premium sound system with eight loudspeakers and subwoofer is available.

* The Ultimate trim is only available with the 2.0D 177PS engine on the Grandland X SUV.

Ultimate trim for top of the line Astra model

Vauxhall prides itself on offering customers the highest levels of specification and technology across its model line-up. It has therefore introduced the top-of-the-line Ultimate trim level to the Vauxhall Astra Hatch.

The Astra Hatch Ultimate is available with the 1.4 (150PS) Turbo petrol engine with both manual and automatic transmission, the 1.6 (200PS) Turbo manual petrol engine and the 1.6 (160PS) Bi-Turbo manual diesel engine.

The new Ultimate trim builds on the Elite Nav models by adding even more features, creating the most highly equipped Astra ever. The trim includes 18” bi-colour alloy wheels, IntelliLux LED Matrix headlights, Navi 900 IntelliLink Sat Nav system and the Driving Assistance Pack featuring the intelligent forward camera system. The camera powers a number of the safety systems including forward collision alert, traffic sign recognition, following distance indicator and lane departure warning with lane assist. As well as the Driving Assistance Pack, the Ultimate trim includes the Parking Pack, which comes with advanced park assist, rear view camera and side blind spot alert.

The trim also adds a number of upgrades to the interior including perforated leather seat trim, driver and passenger ergonomic sport seats with seat tilt and cushion extensions, LED rear lights and tinted rear windows.

The Astra Hatch Ultimate is available in all 11 Astra colours from an on-the-road price of £24,935.

