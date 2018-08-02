Vauxhall adds 200ps petrol engine to Insignia range

Vauxhall has introduced a new 1.6-litre Direct Injection Turbo petrol engine to its award-winning Insignia range.

Available in Grand Sport and Sports Tourer body styles, the lively four-cylinder engine produces peak power of 200PS at 5,500 rpm and develops 280Nm of torque from 1,650-4,500 rpm. In Grand Sport body style, the Insignia 1.6-litre Direct Injection Turbo can achieve a top speed of 146mph and 0-60mph in 7.2 seconds. For the Grand Sport model, fuel economy is 44.8mpg* (combined) with CO 2 emissions of 146g/km*.

In order to reduce particulate emissions as much as possible, the 1.6-litre engine features a close-coupled Gasoline Particulate Filter for optimum regeneration (i.e. oxidisation of the particles that accumulate in the filter). The Insignia 1.6-litre Direct Injection Turbo meets the strict Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard, which includes real driving emissions measured on public roads and comes into force for all new registrations in September 2019.

Vauxhall’s flagship Insignia range features numerous state-of-the-art technology such as adaptive cruise control, IntelliLux LED matrix headlights and ergonomic seats. Multimedia and Multimedia Navi Pro infotainment systems are also available. These are not only state-of-the-art in terms of functionality, the systems are also stylish and intuitive to use. Customers enjoy a large colour touchscreen, up to eight inches in size, while drivers also benefit from a Driver Information Cluster, which can be enhanced by an optional head-up display in combination with the Multimedia Navi Pro system.

Available to order now, prices start from £25,610 on-the-road for the Insignia Grand Sport SRi VX-Line Nav with the new 1.6-litre Direct Injection Turbo engine.

*provisional data

