Valorauto, the automotive recycling solution, opens up to private owners in France, Belgium and Luxembourg

Already offered to professionals, the Valorauto automotive recycling solution is now available to private owners in France, Belgium and Luxembourg

Starting on the 3rd of January, 2024, VALORAUTO will be expanding its end-of-life vehicle recycling service to private owners. This service offers a free and responsible solution to the end-of-life management of vehicles weighing under 3,5 tons, for both passenger vehicles and for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), regardless of the brand or engine type (combustion and electric), as well as for vehicles without driving license.

VALORAUTO offers a complete package solution with ELV take-back network management that includes collecting and dismantling vehicles, support to enhance the SUSTAINera Reuse offer of original used automotive parts and grow the recovery of recycling materials.

VALORAUTO takes a significant step by opening this service up to private owners, having offered it to professionals since November 2023. It will make it possible to reduce the environmental impact of end-of-life vehicles and meet the OEM’s requirements in terms of Extended Producer Responsibility.

VALORAUTO is an effective and reliable service, consistent with the new French regulation*, which requires manufacturers to provide solutions to manage the end-of-life of their products. Stellantis intends to set up its Individual System with VALORAUTO as its Service Provider. In a proactive approach, VALORAUTO service will be offered to private owners not only in France but also in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Valorauto, born from the alliance between Stellantis and Galloo.

SUSTAINera VALORAUTO SAS is a joint venture created by Stellantis, automotive leader in sustainable mobility, and Galloo leader in recycling ferrous and non-ferrous metals, to manage the collection and recycling of End-of-Life Vehicles. VALORAUTO is the commercial service provided by the Joint Venture. It offers both simplicity and safety, handling the entire process of end-of-life vehicles through a network of certified professionals and recycling more than 95% of their constituent materials. It is an efficient way to contribute to the circular economy, in compliance with legislation and in a way that benefits car owners.

The Customer User experience

The private vehicle owners simply register on the www.valorauto.com website and fill in the information form. Then they receive a competitive offer for the take-back of their vehicle. They can then choose between dropping off their vehicle at one of the existing 300 Authorized Treatment Facilities partners of SUSTAINera VALORAUTO SAS, distributed across the territory or having it collected for free at the owner’s place, including French overseas**.

In order to increase the quality of the service, it is planned to densify the network to reach 800 sites by the end of 2024.

VALORAUTO then manages: all administrative paperwork documentation including the delivery of the certificate of destruction of the vehicle to the last owner; the secure payment to the owner and the data confidentiality protection; the end-of-life processing of the vehicle in accordance with the most stringent standards. All that while ensuring that the car is well depolluted before being processed by maximizing the reuse of parts and recycling of materials.

VALORAUTO, offers a simple and secure end-of-life solution for vehicles, contributes to the fight against illegal networks, and strengthens Stellantis and Galloo firm commitment to protecting the environment.

*the Anti-Waste and Circular Economy French law (AGEC) No.2020-105 of 10 February 2020, and the decree No. 2022-1495, of 24 November 2022, related to the management of end-of-life vehicles and extended manufacturer responsibility, with all the Ordinances referring to it.

** Martinique, Guadeloupe, St Martin Island, St Pierre-et-Miquelon Island, French Guyana, Mayotte, Reunion Island.

SOURCE: Stellantis