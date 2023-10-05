Valmet Automotive starts series production of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé

Today Valmet Automotive has started the series production of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé at its car plant in Uusikaupunki, Finland

Today Valmet Automotive has started the series production of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé at its car plant in Uusikaupunki, Finland. The start of production was celebrated by 150 guests including customers, partners, the media, and representatives of the car plant personnel.

Preparations for the Mercedes-AMG production include modifications to the former Mercedes-Benz GLC body shop and a completely new assembly line. The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé will be manufactured in Uusikaupunki, and Valmet Automotive estimates that the Mercedes-AMG production will employ around 200 people at the Uusikaupunki car plant.

We now have a genuine Mercedes-AMG sports car in our production. This is the most demanding model in our company’s history, and I want to thank our customer for their commitment and our personnel for their dedication to the success of the project, said Pasi Rannus, SVP Vehicle Contract Manufacturing, Valmet Automotive.

Valmet Automotive and Mercedes-Benz have now been cooperating in vehicle manufacturing for 10 years. This successful cooperation started in 2013 and so far, Valmet Automotive has manufactured more than 750.000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Valmet Automotive also manufactures batteries for Mercedes-Benz, and the German premium brand is one of the Finnish company’s most important customers in the Roof & Kinematics sector.

The AMG production showcases the level of cooperation Valmet Automotive and Mercedes-Benz today share. In vehicle manufacturing, this cooperation already reaches the milestone 10 years, and Mercedes-Benz is an important customer in our other business lines as well, said Olaf Bongwald, CEO, Valmet Automotive.

Mercedes-AMG is the performance and sports car brand of Mercedes-Benz Cars and has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG since 2005. Mercedes-AMG GmbH has developed from a passion for motorsport and innovative engineering into the sporting spearhead of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The selection of models from Mercedes-AMG ranges from sedans, coupes and SUVs to the independently developed SL and GT sports cars.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive