Valmet Automotive starts recruitment of 1,000 more employees in Finland

Valmet Automotive starts today (Tuesday, March 9) a recruitment campaign for 1,000 production and salaried employees in Finland. New personnel will be recruited for the Uusikaupunki and Salo sites, and both for vehicle manufacturing and EV Systems business lines. The recruitment is driven by strong and rapid growth in demand for vehicles and battery systems.

The recruitment will complement the personnel both in vehicle and battery manufacturing in Uusikaupunki and battery manufacturing in Salo. The recruitment need for the Uusikaupunki site is 700 and for the Salo site 300 people. All positions are for permanent employment at Valmet Automotive, and the company will provide training to all employees in their tasks.

All applications for Uusikaupunki and Salo positions are made through Valmet Automotive’s website at www.valmet-automotive.com. In the current situation, campaigning will be online using various digital platforms.

In vehicle manufacturing, additional personnel are needed for all sections of production. Valmet Automotive has a special information site for vehicle manufacturing applicants at www.carplantheroes.fi.

In battery manufacturing in Salo and Uusikaupunki, positions are open to battery builders, logistics workers and quality operators. In addition, dozens of employees are being recruited for product development, testing and business support tasks. Valmet Automotive has opened a special information site for battery systems applicants at www.heippafossiilit.fi to support the recruitment.

