Valmet Automotive starts change negotiations due to component shortage

Valmet Automotive has today issued a change negotiation proposal on the need for temporary personnel layoffs at the Uusikaupunki car plant

Valmet Automotive has today issued a change negotiation proposal on the need for temporary personnel layoffs at the Uusikaupunki car plant. The proposal is based on financial and production-related grounds due to a component shortage in the A-Class production, caused by the recent global disruptions in component supply chains.

For Valmet Automotive, the situation has changed rapidly. The company has been informed this week of the component shortage that will force the A-Class production to be suspended. The reason is a disruption in the supply chain, and the current plan is to return to the planned production by July 2022.

The change negotiations related to the situation will concern a maximum of 170 man-years. The negotiation issue will be the need for temporary personnel reductions, and alternative solutions will be sought to best consider the interests of the personnel and the company. The employer is considering layoffs up to 90 days, the change negotiations will not lead to termination of jobs.

Valmet Automotive employs 3,300 people at the Uusikaupunki car plant. The need for temporary adjustments will not apply to the production of the GLC SUV, nor will it have any impact on the ongoing project work.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive