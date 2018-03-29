Valmet Automotive set new production record in 2017 with 90,000 cars

Valmet Automotive has made a new record in its annual car production volume. A total of 90,000 vehicles were manufactured at the company’s Uusikaupunki, Finland plant during 2017. The record is an indication of Valmet Automotive’s manufacturing scalability and growth strategy.

Valmet Automotive’s production volumes have been increasing since 2013, after entering into vehicle manufacturing agreements with Daimler AG. Initially manufacturing the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Valmet Automotive has expanded its production since February 2017 with the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV.

In 2017, Valmet Automotive reached the all-time high volume with 90,000 Mercedes-Benz A-Class and GLC SUV vehicles. This is a remarkable ramp-up for the Uusikaupunki, Finland plant, as the previous record dates from 2015 with over 70,000 cars.

– The new record aptly demonstrates Valmet Automotive’s ability to meet the most challenging customer needs. Despite the production ramp-ups throughout 2017 and the concurrent record-high recruitments, we have succeeded in delivering top quality and reliability, says Mr. Pasi Rannus, SVP, Manufacturing business line, Valmet Automotive.

The new record of 90,000 cars per year is a strong case for Valmet Automotive’s scalable manufacturing services, ranging from limited volume vehicles, such as convertibles and sports cars, to premium high volume products. The new record is also a stepping-stone towards higher volumes in the coming years.

